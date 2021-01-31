SEC insists on action against GAD Principal Secretary Praveen

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: State Election Commissioner (SEC) Nimmagadda Ramesh Kumar buffeted Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das on Saturday and in one of his letters to the CS, he insisted that action be taken against General Administration Department (GAD) Principal Secretary Praveen Prakash. Charging Praveen Prakash with making all-out efforts to thwart the video conference convened by the SEC, resulting in postponement of phase 1 of panchayat elections, Ramesh Kumar said that the SEC considered the issue very seriously. He reminded that the Andhra Pradesh High Court directed the State government to cooperate with the SEC in conduct of elections.

CS asked to stop ration door delivery launch in Villages

Stating that the predecessor of Aditya Nath Das failed to file an affidavit in this regard, he said that all the facts will be taken to the notice of the High Court.He also wrote another letter to the CS directing that the government stop the launch of door delivery of monthly ration to beneficiaries in rural areas on February 1 owing to the Model Code of Conduct for panchayat elections. After successfully implementing the door delivery of ration to beneficiaries on a pilot basis in Srikakulam district for about a year, the government decided to extend it to all other districts in the State from February 1.

It has also procured mobile dispensing units for the purpose. The government is said to have urged the SEC to allow the launch of door delivery of ration to beneficiaries in the State on February 1 stating that it is an ongoing scheme and not a new one. However, the SEC wanted the government to stop the launch of door delivery of ration to beneficiaries in rural areas, stating that the scheme can be implemented in urban areas. When contacted, a higher official of the Civil Supplies Department said they will get clarity on the launch of the scheme on Sunday.

On Saturday, the SEC shot off another letter to the CS on the implementation of MCC in the State. The MCC is applicable to only rural areas as the elections are notified to panchayats. The SEC also stated that if a minister undertakes a tour of any area where polls are taking place, it should be deemed to be an election tour as per the MCC. No government servant, except those who are deployed for security purpose, should accompany the minister during the tour.

No vehicles belonging to the government or local bodies or public undertakings or cooperative institutions or any other institution receiving government grants should be provided to any minister, MP or MLA for canvassing in any manner from the date of notification of election to the date of announcement of the results, he said.

The ministers should not combine their official visits with electioneering and they should not make use of official machinery or other government resources, it said.The SEC also mentioned that the Advisors to Government, who hold Cabinet rank, should also be forbidden to use government vehicles to go to party offices during the course of elections and they should not use government facilities. Holding of press meets and party briefs is considered as a violation of the MCC and the AP Panchayat Raj Act, 1994 and Representation of the People Act, 1951, the SEC added.

SeC slaps notice on TDP over manifesto

The State Election Commission on Saturday served a notice on the TDP seeking an explanation pertaining to release of the party manifesto for panchayat polls, which are held on non-political basis. It took strong objection to TDP supremo N Chandrababu Naidu releasing the manifesto, which is a violation of the orders issued by the SEC in this regard. The TDP was asked to submit its explanation by February 2