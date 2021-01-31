STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

This NGO strives for a better world for animals

Help for Animals Society (HfAS), a non-governmental organisation (NGO), is always in the forefront in rescuing stray animals.

Published: 31st January 2021 09:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st January 2021 09:19 AM   |  A+A-

dog

Representational Image

By Bandhavi Annem
Express News Service

GUNTUR: Help for Animals Society (HfAS), a non-governmental organisation (NGO), is always in the forefront in rescuing stray animals. True to their tagline - compassion knows no bounds, the NGO though based in Guntur, has spread out across the State and rescued many stray animals.It all started with Tejovanth Anuponju, a 20-year-old student who has a great compassion towards animals. Sharing the activities of Help for Animals Society, Tejovanth, a founder-member of HfAS, said that he used to feed stray dogs since the age of six years. A few years later, he started administering first-aid and vaccine to the stray dogs. He uploads all his activities on his Facebook page. 

Similarly, Keerthi, another HfAS member, saw the activities of Tejovanth on Facebook and joined him in rescuing the stray animals. With the help of Sikandar, an animal rights activist, the trio started an NGO in 2019. With their rescue efforts garnering widespread appreciation, seven more persons came forward to join as members. Besides, 150 animal lovers from across the State joined the NGO as volunteers. 

The NGO in coordination with Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) and police department helped in sealing of four illegal slaughterhouses. They also conducted many awareness programmes on anti-rabies vaccination and adoption of dogs in schools and colleges. Thanks to their initiative, Animal Birth Control Centres in Guntur and Tenali got a facelift last year. 

During Covid-induced lockdown, the stray animals suffered the most as they depend on the food provided by nearby shops, restaurants and the passers-by.“We fed stray dogs all through the lockdown. Upon knowing our activities, the then Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar lent us a helping hand,” said Tejovanth. However, Tejovanth said that lack of sufficient ambulances and adequate veterinary hospitals in Guntur has become a major challenge for them.

“We have to shift the stray animals to Gannavaram veterinary hospital. In the absence of sufficient ambulances, we have to ferry the animals either on a bike or in an auto,” he rued. There are also not many animal shelters in the district, he observed.“Though people are coming forward to adopt dogs, pigeons and birds, there are not many takers for cows, donkeys and monkeys. So far, 30 stray dogs have been adopted from HfAS,” said Keerthy. 

500 stray animals rescued so far
Help for Animals Society has rescued nearly 500 stray animals in the past one year. They have been working relentlessly to prevent illegal slaughter and hunting of animals. The activities of HfAS include creating awareness among people on animal protection laws, creating habitats for animals, rescuing distressed animals, feeding stray animals and motivating people to adopt local breeds

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
HfAS NGO
India Matters
A medic administers the dose of COVID-19 vaccine on a beneficiary during the vaccination drive across the country at a district hospital in Noida. (Photo | PTI)
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian addresses a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21 in New Delhi Friday Jan. 29 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Economic Survey-2021: Focus on R&D, Jugaad can take you only this far
Chief Economic Advisor Krishnamurthy Subramanian during a press conference on Economic Survey 2020-21, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Upbeat Economic Survey has a reminder for FinMin: Dear boss, please spend!
Image of a leprosy patient used for representational purpose only. (EPS | Vinod Kumar T)
EXPLAINED | Why leprosy cases are emerging in India at higher intensity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Clashes erupt between people claiming to be locals and farmers at Singhu | PTI
After Singhu, now tensions at Tikri border as 'locals' protest against farmers
10 dead after taking COVID-19 vaccine shots, national panel to re-examine causes
Gallery
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginning February 5 in Chennai, here's a look at the top five top individual knocks in the history of the two teams. (Photo | EPS)
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
Police trying to control the situation during clashes between people claiming to be local villagers and farmers at the Singhu border in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Clashes erupt between farmers and 'locals' on Delhi border, cops carry out baton charge
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp