This NGO strives for a better world for animals

Bandhavi Annem By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: Help for Animals Society (HfAS), a non-governmental organisation (NGO), is always in the forefront in rescuing stray animals. True to their tagline - compassion knows no bounds, the NGO though based in Guntur, has spread out across the State and rescued many stray animals.It all started with Tejovanth Anuponju, a 20-year-old student who has a great compassion towards animals. Sharing the activities of Help for Animals Society, Tejovanth, a founder-member of HfAS, said that he used to feed stray dogs since the age of six years. A few years later, he started administering first-aid and vaccine to the stray dogs. He uploads all his activities on his Facebook page.

Similarly, Keerthi, another HfAS member, saw the activities of Tejovanth on Facebook and joined him in rescuing the stray animals. With the help of Sikandar, an animal rights activist, the trio started an NGO in 2019. With their rescue efforts garnering widespread appreciation, seven more persons came forward to join as members. Besides, 150 animal lovers from across the State joined the NGO as volunteers.

The NGO in coordination with Guntur Municipal Corporation (GMC) and police department helped in sealing of four illegal slaughterhouses. They also conducted many awareness programmes on anti-rabies vaccination and adoption of dogs in schools and colleges. Thanks to their initiative, Animal Birth Control Centres in Guntur and Tenali got a facelift last year.

During Covid-induced lockdown, the stray animals suffered the most as they depend on the food provided by nearby shops, restaurants and the passers-by.“We fed stray dogs all through the lockdown. Upon knowing our activities, the then Collector I Samuel Anand Kumar lent us a helping hand,” said Tejovanth. However, Tejovanth said that lack of sufficient ambulances and adequate veterinary hospitals in Guntur has become a major challenge for them.

“We have to shift the stray animals to Gannavaram veterinary hospital. In the absence of sufficient ambulances, we have to ferry the animals either on a bike or in an auto,” he rued. There are also not many animal shelters in the district, he observed.“Though people are coming forward to adopt dogs, pigeons and birds, there are not many takers for cows, donkeys and monkeys. So far, 30 stray dogs have been adopted from HfAS,” said Keerthy.

500 stray animals rescued so far

Help for Animals Society has rescued nearly 500 stray animals in the past one year. They have been working relentlessly to prevent illegal slaughter and hunting of animals. The activities of HfAS include creating awareness among people on animal protection laws, creating habitats for animals, rescuing distressed animals, feeding stray animals and motivating people to adopt local breeds