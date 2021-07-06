Two occupants of car killed as flyover under construction collapses in Visakhapatnam

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Two people were killed and a couple of vehicles crushed when the concrete beams of a flyover under construction came crashing down at DIET college at the Anakapalle bypass road in Visakhapatnam district on Tuesday.

According to information reaching here, both the victims were occupants of a car that got crushed under the impact of the beams falling on them. The driver and cleaner of a tanker escaped unhurt luckily.

The flyover was being constructed as part of the expansion of the National Highway at the bypass road. Utter chaos prevailed when the beams crashed with a loud noise and people ran for safety. Traffic on the busy Vizag highway was paralysed for some time. Traffic police who immediately swung into action diverted the traffic via Metal Road.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Visakhapatnam Superintendent of Police B Krishna Rao confirmed the death of two persons and added they are yet to ascertain the cause of the accident.