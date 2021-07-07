Nod to e-bikes for Andhra Pradesh state government employees

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state government on Tuesday permitted the New and Renewable Energy Development Corporation of Andhra Pradesh (NREDCAP) Ltd to go ahead with the plan to introduce electric two-wheelers for government employees on a voluntary basis. The government has also requested the heads of departments and other officials concerned to encourage the adoption of e-vehicles by their employees on a voluntary basis to achieve the objectives of the Andhra Pradesh e-mobility policy, which targets to phase out all fossil fuel-based commercial fleets and logistics vehicles in four major cities in AP by 2024 and all cities by 2030.

According to the order (MS 4) issued by chief secretary Aditya Nath Das, NREDCAP has developed a web portal -- www.evnredcap.in -- and a mobile app for processing, approval and monitoring of the scheme. Interested employees must submit the application duly filling all the required fields through evnredcap mobile app or web portal www.evnredcap.in and the application will be transferred to the Drawing and Disbursement Office (DDO) login. With zero down payment, interested employees can avail the vehicles on EMIs for 24 to 60 months. The EMI will range between Rs 2000 to Rs 2,500 including three years of annual maintenance.

After NREDCAP and DDO verify the salary and other credentials of the applicant, they will approve the application. The DDO will deduct the monthly EMI from the salary of the employee and remit the same to NREDCAP account. NREDCAP will sanction and deliver the vehicle as opted by an employee after receipt of the first EMI amount from DDO.

The corporation has formulated the scheme with funding support from NTPC/EESL and other agencies to supply electric two-wheelers on EMI basis to government employees, including cooperative societies, Public Sector Undertakings and pensioners, with a special focus on village/ward secretariat staff and other “low paid” employees, on request made voluntarily without any investment from the state government. It is learnt that almost dozen firms have evinced interest to supply electric vehicles. The scheme is expected to be launched shortly by the CM.