Two killed as flyover under construction near Vizag collapses

NDRF teams rushed to the spot to assist the police in undertaking relief operations soon after the mishap.

Published: 07th July 2021 07:31 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th July 2021 07:31 AM   |  A+A-

A truck crushed by the collapsed beam at Anakapalli bypass

A truck crushed by the collapsed beam at Anakapalli bypass. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Two persons were killed when a huge beam of an under-construction flyover crashed on vehicles underneath it at Anakapalle bypass road on Tuesday.  Two occupants of a car were crushed to death in the mishap, while the driver and cleaner of a truck had a miraculous escape. 

Utter chaos prevailed when the beam crashed all of a sudden with a loud noise and people ran helter-skelter for safety. Though initially it was suspected that the toll could be more, official sources confirmed that only two persons were killed in the incident.“We are yet to ascertain the reason for the mishap though we suspect that it could be due to faulty installation of the beam, Visakhapatnam SP B Krishna Rao told TNIE. 

A family of four from Sriharipuram in the city were travelling in the ill-fated car on which the beam fell. The two persons sitting in the front seats of the car were crushed to death, while their wives, who sat in the rear escaped with injuries. The deceased were identified as Satish Kumar and Sushant Mohanty. 

NDRF teams rushed to the spot to assist the police in undertaking relief operations soon after the mishap. The bodies of the deceased are still trapped inside the car, which was lying under the beam when reports last came in. The police barricaded the accident zone and diverted the vehicular traffic on the national highway. A case has been registered.

