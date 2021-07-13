STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad defends Telugu Akademi renaming

Speaking to the media on Monday, Lakshmi Prasad said the move will help further expand activities to promote Telugu.

Published: 13th July 2021 08:44 AM

Andhra Pradesh Official Language Commission Chairman Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad

Andhra Pradesh Official Language Commission Chairman Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Andhra Pradesh Official Language Commission Chairman Yarlagadda Lakshmi Prasad has defended the State government’s decision to rename the Telugu Akademi as Telugu Sanskrit Akademi. There were mixed opinions on renaming the Akademi with a section of language experts and Opposition parties opposing it saying the move defeats the very purpose of setting up the Akademi while some say there is nothing wrong in including Sanskrit and such a move will help the promotion of Telugu language further.

Speaking to the media here on Monday, Lakshmi Prasad said the move will help further expand activities to promote Telugu. He said those who are criticising the Jagan Mohan Reddy government have done precious little for promoting Telugu. Lakshmi Prasad sought to know from TDP president N Chandrababu Naidu what would happen if the name of the Telugu Akademy was changed as Telugu Sanskrit Akademi.

“Naidu has no right to talk on Telugu language promotion and during his tenure, he never spoke on Telugu Akademi. Naidu did not take action on the report submitted by the Palle Raghunadha Reddy committee on Telugu,’’ he pointed out.  “However, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy revived the Telugu Akademi and launched the Official Language Commission within three months of coming to power. Goebbels campaign was being unleashed on English medium of instruction in government schools, replacing Telugu medium,” he said. 

Asking as to what is wrong if Sanskrit was also included in Telugu Akademi, Lakshmi Prasad said they will get more grants for the Akademi and the same can be utilised for the promotion of Telugu language. 
“The Chief Minister is ready for any debate on the issue,’’ Lakshmi Prasad said.

