Chilakaluripet bypass road works resume after 10 years

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Chilakaluripet bypass road construction works resumed after 10 years. In the last three months, 15 persons have lost their lives in about 25 road accidents that occurred on this road.In 2010, along with the extension of the Chennai-Kolkata National Highway, the concerned officials had planned to construct a flyover in Chilakaluripet. 

The works were pending for some time due to several court cases. After the court cases were resolved and permission was granted to construct the bypass road in 2019, the project was once again halted due to technical issues.The actual project plan is to construct a 16.3 km long six-lane road from Ramachandrapuram to Yadlapadu. Along with this service roads will be constructed on both the sides of the road.

Construction of bridges over Ganji, Oogeru lakes, six underpass roads in Boppudi, Kotappakonda, Ganapavaram, Lingamguntla, Nadendla areas, and three flyovers are to be constructed. For this, the officials have acquired lands from about 581 farmers in Thimmapuram, Murikipudi, Nadendla, Ganapavaram, Purushottamapatnam, areas.

The total project cost is Rs 518.24 crore. The officials started surveying the land and construction works will be started soon. According to the project regulations, the total project should be completed within 730 days. So, if the works go on as planned, the road issues in the Chilakaluripet division will be resolved in the next two years.

