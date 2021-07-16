Srikakulam's Savara tribe struggling to keep dying Edisinge artform alive

Sreenu Babu Pativada By

Express News Service

SRIKAKULAM: At a time when indigenous arts are gasping for survival, the Savara tribe in Seethampeta Agency of Srikakulam is on a mission to revive its traditional artform, Edisinge. The tribe celebrates mamidi panduga (Ugadi), marriages and aagam panduga (death anniversary of forefathers) every year. Edisinge artists paint specific drawings for each festival and worship them as their gods or goddesses.

Even as the ancient artform is slowly disappearing with changes in the lifestyle of the community, such as replacement of clay houses with concrete structures, Savara Raju and his father Chinna Sumburu of Addakulaguda village started ‘Savara Art Society’ (SAS) in 2011 to revive Edisinge. The society has trained two batches of 45 youngsters on Edisinge art in collaboration with the Integrated Tribal Development Agency(ITDA)-Seethampeta and Lepakshi.

However, only 15 of them are continuing the traditional art form. On behalf of ITDA-Seethampeta, the trained youth have participated in various tribal festivals and art exhibitions across the country. Palakonda-based NGO Jana Chethana encouraged Edisinge and has contributed to the art’s development. One of the outgoing project officers of Seethampeta ITDA, L Sivasankar, encouraged the artists and provided some projects to draw their art on flyovers in Visakhapatnam and on the ITDA building in Paderu. Recently, the youth completed another project in Bramhapur railway station (Odisha).

As of now, the young artists draw the Savara art on school buildings under the precincts of Seethampeta-ITDA as part of the Nadu-Nedu programme. After knowing Savara Raju’s contribution to Edisinge, the state government nominated him for YSR lifetime achievement award. Speaking to TNIE, Savara Raju said, “I am trying my best to save our traditional art form with the help of my father. I have participated in various tribal festivals and art exhibitions across the country. However, the art needs more encouragement from the government as well as art lovers.”

“The Savara community and I feel happy for my nomination to the YSR lifetime achievement award. This encourages us to revive our traditional Edisinge,” he added. “With the support of the government, NGO’s and art lovers, I will do everything possible to take this art to the next generation.”