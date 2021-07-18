Andhra Pradesh: Covid-19 cases outnumber recoveries; 18 deaths

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Active coronavirus caseload went up slightly over 25,000 on Saturday, July 17, 2021, as fresh cases outnumbered the recoveries in a day in Andhra Pradesh. While 2,672 fresh positives were reported in 24 hours ending Saturday at 9 am, 2,467 patients had recovered from the infection, a health department bulletin said. The State reported 18 more deaths in a day, it said.

The State has tested 2.34 crore samples for Covid-19 so far, including 91,594 on Saturday that returned positive samples at a rate of 2.9 per cent. According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, East Godavari reported the highest of 504 new infections, followed by 372 in Chittoor. Four districts reported less than 100 new cases with the lowest of 21 in Kurnool.

The fresh spike saw the cumulative cases cross 1.31 lakh in Nellore, 1.26 lakh in Prakasam and 1.67 lakh in West Godavari district. East Godavari continued to have the highest overall caseload (2.72 lakh).

A total of 2,467 patients recovered from the virus taking the overall recoveries to 18.98 lakh with a recovery rate of 98 per cent. East Godavari has the highest of over 4,000 active cases; five others have less than 1,000 active cases with the lowest of 316 in Kurnool. The total active cases stood at 25,041.

Meanwhile, 18 more patients succumbed to the virus taking the overall deaths to 13,115 with a mortality rate of 0.68 per cent. Chittoor and West Godavari saw three fresh COVID-19 fatalities each, Anantapur, East Godavari, Prakasam and Srikakulam two each and Guntur, Krishna, Visakhapatnam and Nellore one each in a day.