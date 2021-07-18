Confederation of Indian Industry approves Andhra's IT policy, says it will boost startups 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Confederation of Indian Industry (CII), AP chapter, welcomed the Information Technology Policy 2021-24 released by the State government. CII AP chairman and executive chairman of Vijaynagar Biotech Pvt Ltd Datla Tirupathi Raju said that the establishment of IT technologies research university will help in building the required ecosystem for the industry and creating new opportunities for the youth.

“The policy has given ample scope for the IT industry to have partnership with universities to promote niche and emerging technologies such as cloud, block chain, IOT, cyber security and data analytics in the coming days,” he said in a statement issued on Saturday. The comprehensive investment portal to handle all project applications and permissions will help companies invest in the state, he felt.

The new policy has also given scope for work from home, which is fast emerging as a trend in the IT sector and would be a major boost for the youth in the State. The policy offers end-to-end support for startups. Tirupathi Raju felt that the new policy would encourage more startups in the state. While referring to the disbursement of incentives to industry, he said that the policy has fixed the time frame of six months to the eligible enterprises from the date of issue of the sanction order. CII AP IT & electronics panel convenor G Murali Krishna said the plan to give incentives to companies for employment generation will yield positive results.

This is a well thought-out move in consultation with the IT industry and will not only help the IT companies and IT professionals affected by the pandemic but also immensely benefit the local economy through direct and indirect employment. “We look forward to the proposed IT and emerging technologies research university in Vizag, in which we would like to play a role,” he added in a statement. The new policy has given adequate thrust on infrastructure, development, approval reforms with a focus on concept cities, the CII said in a statement.