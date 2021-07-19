Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary asks energy department to identify investment potential

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Exhorting the need to ramp up cost-effective measures in the power sector by adopting innovative and global technologies, Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das said that the state would fully focus on the reduction of Green House Gas (GHG) emissions. He has also asked the energy department to identify sector-wise energy efficiency investment potential in the state which helps in employment generation and overall economic development.

According to a statement on Sunday, July 18, 2021, by the AP State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM), ahead of its forthcoming executive committee meeting, for which chief secretary is the chairperson, Aditya Nath Das said that long and short term strategies will be adopted to mitigate ill effects of climate change by reducing GHG emissions. The CS said that countries like the United States, Japan, Germany, Norway and others that are well advanced in energy management practices have reduced their energy cost by implementing energy efficiency at global standards.

The CS emphasised the need to study advanced technology and opportunities to adopt in the state. The chief secretary has directed the energy department to furnish a report in the next executive committee meeting on department wise initiatives and establishment and functioning of Energy Conservation cells. The state government has invited national agencies to collaborate with AP in its energy efficiency movement. As per the BEE estimates, AP has a saving potential of 25 per cent, i.e. 16,875 MU of the total annual energy demand of 67,500 MU.