STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary asks energy department to identify investment potential

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das emphasised the need to study advanced technology and opportunities to adopt in the state.

Published: 19th July 2021 08:43 AM  |   Last Updated: 19th July 2021 08:43 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Exhorting the need to ramp up cost-effective measures in the power sector by adopting innovative and global technologies, Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das said that the state would fully focus on the reduction of Green House Gas (GHG) emissions. He has also asked the energy department to identify sector-wise energy efficiency investment potential in the state which helps in employment generation and overall economic development.

According to a statement on Sunday, July 18, 2021, by the AP State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM), ahead of its forthcoming executive committee meeting, for which chief secretary is the chairperson, Aditya Nath Das said that long and short term strategies will be adopted to mitigate ill effects of climate change by reducing GHG emissions. The CS said that countries like the United States, Japan, Germany, Norway and others that are well advanced in energy management practices have reduced their energy cost by implementing energy efficiency at global standards.

The CS emphasised the need to study advanced technology and opportunities to adopt in the state. The chief secretary has directed the energy department to furnish a report in the next executive committee meeting on department wise initiatives and establishment and functioning of Energy Conservation cells. The state government has invited national agencies to collaborate with AP in its energy efficiency movement. As per the BEE estimates, AP has a saving potential of 25 per cent, i.e. 16,875 MU of the total annual energy demand of 67,500 MU. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das Andhra Pradesh power sector AP State Energy Conservation Mission APSECM Andhra Pradesh greenhouse gas emissions
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Amid heavy rainfall in many parts of the state, several houses were submerged by water in some areas of the Mando village after the cloudburst, said the SDRF. (Photo | ANI)
WATCH | Three dead, four missing after cloudburst in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi
Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks in the Lok Sabha, on the first day of the Monsoon Session of Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Urge MPs to ask sharpest of questions in Parliament, but should allow govt to respond: PM Modi
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp