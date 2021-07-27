STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Five-day online training in 3D printing begins in NIT-Andhra Pradesh

Department of Electrical Engineering and Centre for Research Innovation Incubation and Consultancy is holding the event at NIT-AP in collaboration with BITSILICA, Hyderabad.

Published: 27th July 2021 08:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th July 2021 08:27 AM   |  A+A-

NIT_Andhra

Awareness on current and emerging 3D Printing applications in variety of industries. (Photo | Shiksha.com)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: National Institute of Technology (NIT)-Andhra Pradesh is working to nurture globally-competent electrical engineers through quality education, research and innovation and develop cutting-edge technologies in three-dimensional printing and computer-aided design. 

Towards this end, the institute is organising a five-day online training in ‘3D Printing & Design,’ beginning Monday. ‘3D Printing’ is a method of creating a three-dimensional object layer-by-layer using a computer created design CAD and is an vital tool for R&D, prototyping and design testing, and therefore it is essential for scholars to know the basics of 3D Printing and Design before pursuing a career in manufacturing sectors.

Department of Electrical Engineering and Centre for Research Innovation Incubation and Consultancy (CRIIC) is holding the event at NIT-AP in collaboration with BITSILICA, Hyderabad. The CRIIC of NIT-AP aims at strengthening research profile of the institute and acts as an interface for all the research projects and consultancy works. BITSILICA is a semiconductor solution start-up set up to provide niche VLSI Design & Verification Solutions, Automotive Safety Solutions and Edge Computing Solutions & Services to the semiconductor industry. 

NIT-AP director Prof CSP Rao said, "3D printing or additive manufacturing technology is widely used in aerospace, defence and health equipment." Stating that evolution of 3D printing technology using practical examples, he highlighted the biomaterials used to fabricate the biomedical parts and how bio-inks are used to create tissue-like structures, Prof Rao said. 

Outcome envisaged from Online Training

  • Awareness on current and emerging 3D Printing applications in variety of industries  
  • Enhance the skill sets of students and identify opportunities of 3D Printing  
  • CAD of various physical models  
  • Computer-aided manufacturing tools such as slicing for 3D printing, and post processing methods

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NIT-Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
BJP leader BS Yediyurappa (second left) with next Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (C) posing for the cameras after BJP legislature party meeting in Bengaluru. (Photo | EPS/Vinod kumar T)
Basavaraj Bommai to become next Karnataka Chief Minister in unanimous choice by BJP MLAs
Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan (centre) addresses a press conference on COVID-19 current situation. NITI Aayog member Dr VK Paul and JS health Lav Agarwal are also seen. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19 cases rising in 22 districts, 54 districts now have test positivity rate of over 10%
Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)
Pfizer, AstraZeneca vaccine antibody levels may decline after 2-3 months: Lancet study
Selvakumari S
Cardamom plantation labourer cracks Kerala PSC in first attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Ashwini Iyer Tiwari. (Photo: YouTube)
Belonging of love is important in relationships: Filmmaker Ashwini Iyer on her debut novel
An NDRF personnel rescues an elderly woman from an area inundated with flood waters in the Kolhapur district of Maharashra | PTI
Maharashtra Floods: Over 250 people dead, 100+ still missing, rescue operations still underway
Gallery
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
Olympic football may not receive as much fanfare as the World Cup or the Euros, but for football lovers, it promises plenty of excitement. A number of players are aiming to leave their mark on this competition, but six of them, we believe, have the best s
Dani Alves to Fran Kirby​​​​​​​: Footballers to cheer for at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp