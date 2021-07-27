Five-day online training in 3D printing begins in NIT-Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: National Institute of Technology (NIT)-Andhra Pradesh is working to nurture globally-competent electrical engineers through quality education, research and innovation and develop cutting-edge technologies in three-dimensional printing and computer-aided design.

Towards this end, the institute is organising a five-day online training in ‘3D Printing & Design,’ beginning Monday. ‘3D Printing’ is a method of creating a three-dimensional object layer-by-layer using a computer created design CAD and is an vital tool for R&D, prototyping and design testing, and therefore it is essential for scholars to know the basics of 3D Printing and Design before pursuing a career in manufacturing sectors.

Department of Electrical Engineering and Centre for Research Innovation Incubation and Consultancy (CRIIC) is holding the event at NIT-AP in collaboration with BITSILICA, Hyderabad. The CRIIC of NIT-AP aims at strengthening research profile of the institute and acts as an interface for all the research projects and consultancy works. BITSILICA is a semiconductor solution start-up set up to provide niche VLSI Design & Verification Solutions, Automotive Safety Solutions and Edge Computing Solutions & Services to the semiconductor industry.

NIT-AP director Prof CSP Rao said, "3D printing or additive manufacturing technology is widely used in aerospace, defence and health equipment." Stating that evolution of 3D printing technology using practical examples, he highlighted the biomaterials used to fabricate the biomedical parts and how bio-inks are used to create tissue-like structures, Prof Rao said.

Outcome envisaged from Online Training