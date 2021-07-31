STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Proposals worth Rs 186 Lakhs approved for Andhra Pradesh under Matsya Sampada Yojana

Rs 186 lakh to be used to establish 6,000 seaweed rafts and 1,200 monoline/tube net including inputs for which the Andhra Pradesh government has already identified beneficiaries.

Published: 31st July 2021 08:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 31st July 2021 08:49 AM   |  A+A-

Women getting ready to collect seaweed

Representational Image (Photo | EPS, Joyel K Pious)

By Express News Service

NELLORE: Union Minister for Fisheries, Parshottam Rupala informed that the Department of Fisheries has approved proposals to the tune of Rs 2,523.41 lakh for seaweed cultivation under the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana (PMMSY) for states of Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu and Union Territories of Andaman and Nicobar Islands as well as Dadra and Nagar Haveli and Daman and Diu during 2020-21. 

Replying to questions raised by Rajya Sabha member Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy in the House, Parshottam Rupala stated that the Government of Tamil Nadu had submitted a project proposal on the establishment of Multipurpose Seaweed Park in Tamil Nadu at a total project cost of Rs 296.43 crore.

The Minister also informed that a project proposal was received from the Government of Andhra Pradesh to establish 6,000 seaweed rafts and 1,200 monoline/tube net including inputs for which the government has already identified the beneficiaries. The project will be taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 186 lakh.

To another question raised by the MP, Parshottam Rupala explained that the Andhra Pradesh government has informed that different fishing zones for various types of fishing vessels have been notified under the Andhra Pradesh Marine Fishing (Regulation) Rules, 1996.

Detailed report on South Coast Railway Zone

The Rajya Sabha MP also questioned whether a detailed project report (DPR) for the creation of South Coast Railway (SCoR) has been submitted to the Railway Board by the Officer on Special Duty (OSD) and if Rs 170 crore have also been allocated in 2020-21 to start the work on DPR.

Replying to this, Union Railway Minister, Ashwini Vaishnaw stated that the DPR submitted by Officer on Special Duty for SCoR, which inter-alia contains the estimates for setting up of the new SCoR Zone, is currently under examination of the Board. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
seaweed raft Andhra Pradesh Department of Fisheries Vemireddy Prabhakar Reddy Parshottam Rupala
India Matters
For representational purpose. (Shriram BN, EPS)
Districts with over 10% COVID positivity need to consider strict curbs: Centre
For representational purpse. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Scientists, doctors urge setting up taskforce for school reopening in letters to three CMs
Employers owe whopping Rs 1,200 crore to Keralites who returned from Gulf
Indian boxer Lovlina Borgohain's sister Lima who works for the CISF at the Jodhpur Airport. (Photo | Special Arrangement)
Jodhpur discovers a special connection with Olympic boxing star Lovlina Borgohain

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | Road collapses during massive landslide in Himachal Pradesh
Image of covid testing used for representational purpose only (File Photo | Express)
67% Indians have Covid 19 antibodies, 40 crore still vulnerable: ICMR Sero Survey
Gallery
Former Indian pacer Zaheer Khan has come up with his own pick for the Indian team for the upcoming T20 World Cup. (Photo | PTI)
Virat Kohli to Suryakumar Yadav: Check out Zaheer Khan's Team India squad for T20 World Cup
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp