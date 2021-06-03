STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Power demand surges in AP despite dip in country

The department will issue appreciation certificates employees and staff of the power utilities on August 15 this year. 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The state energy department, on Wednesday, said that while all India power demand declined by 14 per cent in May as compared to corresponding period last year, Andhra Pradesh’s consumption has surged by eight per cent in spite of the restrictions due to Covid-19. The department has also decided to recognise the service of power utilities’ employees, who have been in the forefront to offer uninterrupted power supply since last year, on Independence Day this year.

According to a statement after APTRANSCO’s board meeting, India’s power consumption in May 2020 stood at 103 billion units and at 89 billion units in May 2021. AP’s consumption, on the other hand, went up from 4,364 MUs in May last year to 4,724 MU this year, the officials noted.The board has also resolved to continue the same efforts in the coming months to deliver best services to consumers and save more public money.

“Despite concerns over the pandemic, the power utilities officials and staff, especially field staff, did not hesitate to deliver their regular duties. They have rendered invaluable services by not only putting their lives at risk but also their family member. The utilities are putting maximum efforts to ensure uninterrupted supply to health care services and domestic sector,” energy secretary Srikant Nagulapalli said.The department will issue appreciation certificates employees and staff of the power utilities on August 15 this year. 

