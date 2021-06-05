STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Plan to deal with third wave of Covid-19 in Andhra Pradesh ready: Chief Secretary

The society handed over the equipment to the Chief Secretary through Indian Red Cross Society State President Dr A Sridhar Reddy, here on Friday.

Published: 05th June 2021 07:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th June 2021 07:48 AM   |  A+A-

The state made RT-PCR mandatory for all international travelers since January. (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Asserting that the government is ready to face any number of Covid waves and extend medical services to all the patients, Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das said the cooperation of philanthropists will come in handy to provide better services to people.

The CS addressed the media after receiving Rs 3 crore worth medical equipment, including 100 oxygen concentrators and ventilators, donated by Singapore Red Cross Society. The society handed over the equipment to the Chief Secretary through Indian Red Cross Society State President Dr A Sridhar Reddy, here on Friday.

Thanking the society for helping the state during a pandemic, the CS said even NATA, TANA, American Association of Physicians and more others donated medicine kits, pulse oximeters and other useful equipment. Stating that the government has prepared an action plan to face and tackle the Covid waves, he said steps like enhancing the number of oxygen beds, expedition of vaccination drive and others are being taken.

CS administers oath to new info commissioners

Chief Secretary Aditya Nath Das administered the oath of office to U Hariprasad Reddy and K Chenna Reddy, who were appointed as state information commissioners in AP Information Commission recently, at a ceremony at the Secretariat in Velagapudi on Friday. 

Congratulating the new officials on behalf of the government, the CS exuded confidence that the duo will strive for better implementation of the RTI Act. Chenna Reddy, who hails from Kadapa, is an advocate and practiced for 15 years in the HC and other courts. Hariprasad is a senior journalist with a career spanning over decades.

