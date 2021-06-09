STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra parents for online classes as threat of third wave of Covid-19 looms

Urge government to provide laptops under Amma Vodi scheme

Published: 09th June 2021 09:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th June 2021 09:01 AM   |  A+A-

But parents must have a say in deciding what kind of online learning they want for their children, and how much of it they want.

For representational purposes

By Sistla Dakshina Murthy
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In the wake of a Covid-19 task force committee projecting that the possible third wave could affect 4.50 lakh children in the state, parents are unwilling to send their wards back to schools even when the next academic year begins. They are in favour of continuation of online classes, and urged the state government to give laptops to students, in lieu of cash deposits under the Amma Vodi scheme, so that more children can attend the virtual classes. 

Due to the first Covid wave, the current academic year began last November for classes 8, 9 and 10 and December 1 for the lower classes. Before the rapid surge in cases in the second wave, the schools functioned normally till April, and for half days from April 1 to 30 due to the high mercury levels. In April, the state government ordered completion of academic year 2020-21, and declared summer break for the students and teachers of class 10 from May 1 to 31 with the last working day on April 30. After examining the situation, the government postponed Class 1o and Intermediate board examinations, scheduled in June and May earlier. 

With speculations that the next academic year may begin after July 21 if the situation permits, parents’ and teachers’ associations said the children would not attend the schools even if the government is firm on resuming them. Andhra Pradesh Patasala Parents Association founder-president P Chandram said: “How can the government encourage offline classes even after health experts have said that many children can fall prey to Covid-19 in the third wave? Instead of focusing on conducting offline classes, the government should explore the possibilities of providing laptops to students under Amma Vodi if it is firm on beginning the next academic year.” 

AP Municipal Teachers Federation president M Ramakrishna suggested that the government begin the next academic year through the virtual classes rather than asking the students to be physically present in the schools. Commenting on the government’s firm attitude on holding the Class 10 and Intermediate examinations, Ramakrishna noted that as per the Right to Education Act examinations should be conducted within the academic year itself. “Instead of conducting the exams, the government should consider students’ performances in quarterly and half-yearly exams to promote them.” State Council of Educational Research and Training  director B Prathap Reddy, however, said the state government is yet to take a call on when to begin the next academic year.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Online learning Covid third wave Covid 19
India Matters
For representational purposes
2 Covid-infected senior citizens recover in 8 days after antibody cocktail therapy
Indian Institute of Science (IISC) in Bengaluru. (File photo| EPS)
IISc-Bangalore top research institute in world, reveals ranking
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
State-owned banks getting ready for privatisation may come out with VRS
Eoin Morgan captain of Kolkata Knight Riders with Varun Chakaravarthy and Dinesh Karthik . (Photo | IPL)
Jos Buttler, Eoin Morgan under investigation for alleged racist remarks against Indians

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers from UK being taken to quarentine centre after one of them tested positive with new Covid strain. (Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
Covid19: Gangrene, Hearing Loss Suggest Delta Strain "More Severe", say doctors
Arriving passengers walk past a sign in the arrivals area at Heathrow Airport in London. (File photo| AP)
What are the govt's new rules on Covid vaccination of international travellers?
Gallery
Two passenger trains collided in Pakistan's southern Sindh Province killing at least 63 people. (Photo | AP)
Pakistan train collision: Tragedy brings forth parlous state of public transportation in country
The Tamil Nadu government extended the complete lockdown till June 7, which was initially announced just for a week starting from May 24. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran)
Tamil Nadu Lockdown: State to continue restrictions till June 7
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp