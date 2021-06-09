STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Include infrastructure development in greenfield colonies in PMAY: Andhra CM to PM

At present, basic infrastructure in greenfield colonies is developed by the State governments.

CM Jagan Mohan Reddy distributes aid under ‘Jagananna Thodu’ to a beneficiary at Tadepalli on Tuesday | Express

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has urged Prime Minister Narendra Modi to include creation of basic infrastructure in greenfield colonies taken up under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) as part of the Central housing scheme. At present, basic infrastructure in greenfield colonies is developed by the State governments.

In a letter to the Prime Minister dated June 7, Jagan said the PMAY, a flagship programme of the Centre, is being implemented jointly by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs (MoHUA) and Ministry of Rural Development (MoRD). The programme addresses housing shortage among economically weaker sections, including slum dwellers, by ensuring a pucca house to all eligible families by 2022, when nation completes 75 years of Independence. 

“This nationwide housing programme has further progressed India’s journey of achieving UN Sustainable Development Goals of making cities and human settlements inclusive, safe, resilient and sustainable,’’ Jagan said.Stating that in the past seven years, the Centre has sanctioned 308.2 lakh houses and released Rs 2.99 lakh crore to the State, he said three key components contribute to the success of it, which include developing basic infrastructure in the colonies apart from sanctioning house sites to beneficiaries and assisting them in construction of pucca houses on their allotted sites. 

On his government’s plans to achieve housing for all vision, the Chief Minister said it has acquired 68,381 acres of land and allotted house sites of one cent in urban areas and 1.5 cent in rural and urban development authority areas to 30.76 lakh beneficiaries spread across 17,005 greenfield colonies at an estimated cost of Rs 23,535 crore. 

“We are now assisting these beneficiaries to construct 28.30 lakh pucca houses in the proposed 17,005 greenfield colonies under PMAY Urban and Gramin programmes at an estimated cost of Rs 50,944 crore,’’ Jagan said.The Chief Minister added that the government has created a post of the rank of Additional District Magistrate in all the districts with the designation of Joint Collector (Housing) and the posts will be filled with young IAS officers.

He informed the Prime Minister that the objectives of the PMAY will not be fulfilled without development of basic infrastructure in greenfield colonies. “In AP, development of such basic infrastructure requires Rs 34,109 crore. The State government has spent a total of Rs 23,535 crore in providing house sites to all eligible beneficiaries under the PMAY. It will be difficult for the State government to bear the huge cost of infrastructure development,” he said.  

“I request you to visualise a scenario wherein, houses will be completed and fit for occupancy but due to lack of basic infrastructure, they could not be occupied by beneficiaries. In such case, all the investment made in procuring land for house sites and assistance received under the PMAY may not yield optimum results,” Jagan said and urged the Prime Minister to direct the MoHUA and MoRD to include development of basic infrastructure in greenfield colonies as part of the aid given to the State governments under the PMAY.

