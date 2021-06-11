Go Electric: 400 charging stations in Andhra in phase 1 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Noting that the state government was making a big push towards encouraging electric mobility in Andhra Pradesh, Energy, Forest and Environment Minister Balineni Srinivasa Reddy launched ‘Go Electric’ campaign on Thursday. The minister said that steps were being taken for setting up 400 charging stations, which are critical for building the electric vehicle ecosystem, across the state in the first phase.

Speaking after launching the campaign aimed at promoting e-mobility and spreading awareness on its benefits, the minister noted, “Transport sector accounts for 18 per cent of the total energy consumption. Conventional fuel vehicles are one of the major contributors of air pollution and an alternative solution is e-vehicles with zero emissions. The main constraint for the electrical vehicle promotion in a big way is charging infrastructure.

The State government is taking steps to establish charging infrastructure for every 25 kms across national highways and wants to make more charging stations available to citizens in the coming days. Installation of charging stations will boost the confidence of users of electric vehicles and will in turn encourage the companies to launch new electric vehicles.”E-mobility helps to reduce emissions and reduces import dependency of fossil fuels.Secretary for Energy Srikant Nagulapalli said that electric mobility can boost the economy and industrial competitiveness.