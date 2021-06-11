STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Special children’s ward set up in Andhra's Ongole government hospital

We will administer vaccine to 3.25 lakh mothers in Prakasam, said District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) Dr P Ratnavali.

Published: 11th June 2021 08:34 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th June 2021 08:34 AM   |  A+A-

Nurses in the newly set-up isolation ward at government general hospital

For representational purposes (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: The district administration has set up a special children’s ward in the Ongole Government General Hospital (GGH-RIMS), preparing to face a possible third Covid-19 wave. Taking a serious note of the central and State governments alerts, the Ongole GGH has set up 20-bed children’s ward in the old Dialysis Unit of the hospital. If necessary, this may be increased  up to 50 beds, as per superintendent Dr D Sree Ramulu. 

Currently, there are seven paediatricians in the GGH and the authorities are planning to recruit few more private paediatricians. In this connection, the district administration is making efforts to administer Covid-19 vaccine to all mothers whose children are below five years of age in the district. 

The Medical and Health department has conducted a survey and collected the details of all children below 5 years and their mothers in the district. According to the survey, there are around 3.25 lakh mothers having children below 5 years of age in the district. 

“We are ready to administer vaccine to the 3.25 lakh mothers, depending on availability of the vaccine stock. As of now, we are making all necessary arrangements to establish a  special children ward in the Ongole GGH to accommodate children who may fall victim to the infection,” District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) Dr P Ratnavali told TNIE on Thursday. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Ongole Andhra Pradesh Ongole hospital
India Matters
A health worker administers a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine to a woman, at a vaccination centre in Kolkata. (File Photo | PTI)
Single-dose vaccine may be enough for people who have recovered from COVID, says study
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Going to mandir? Bring some Prasad
Enforcement Directorate (File Photo | PTI)
ED serves showcause notice to WazirX founders over Rs 2,790 crore money laundering probe
Argentina's Lionel Messi, left, and Angel Di Maria warm up prior to a qualifying soccer match for the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 against Chile. (Photo | AP)
Lionel Messi, Ángel Di Maria and Sergio Agüero in Argentina's Copa America squad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
US officials check for heart inflammation after second jab of Pfizer, Moderna vaccines
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
India records world's highest single-day COVID death toll, thanks to Bihar
Gallery
The high-voltage Euro Cup is expected to bring the best out of some among football's finest. And if you really don't have the time to catch all the live-action from Euro Cup group stage matches, here is a guide to the most electrifying matches featuring s
Euro Cup 2021 schedule: From France and Portugal to England, 8 mouthwatering fixtures that you don't want to miss!
Hyderabad City Police personnel equipped with coronavirus-themed helmets, shields and maces, organised a programme to create awareness on Covid-19 in front of the Assembly. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)
Life as we know it: TNIE photos of the week that encapsulate mood of a semi-locked down India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp