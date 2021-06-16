STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Inflammatory syndrome in children reported in Visakhapatnam, causes concern

At least 15 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children have been reported in the district in the last two weeks.

Published: 16th June 2021 09:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th June 2021 09:24 AM   |  A+A-

By G Janardhana Rao
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Even as the State is grappling with black fungus, at least 15 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) have been reported in the district in the last two weeks. Though the MIS-C cases were reported during the first wave of COVID-19, the number was negligible.

Speaking to The New Indian Express on Tuesday, King George Hospital Superintendent Dr P Mythili said the incidence of MIS-C is slightly more now. "Though the cases are reported mostly among children, there are chances of elderly persons getting infected. The recovery rate in MIS-C cases is almost 100 per cent. We are administering IV immunoglobulin injections to the infected children. All the children have been discharged within a week after hospitalisation," she said.

Since the MIS-C infected are not COVID positive patients, they need not be isolated. It may occur within four to six weeks post-COVID infection. The MIS-C cases need not require oxygen. The syndrome is linked with SARS COVID-2 and multiple systems are impacted.

The MIS-C will be confirmed by conducting inflammatory markers to know whether there are high abnormalities in D-dimer, CDproteins and fibrinogen. In the wake of projections that children may be impacted more during the possible third wave, the high incidence of MIS-C cannot be ruled out, she said.

According to Andhra Medical College principal Dr PV Sudhakar, the MIS-C generally occurs among children post viral infection. "Early detection is the key to recovery. Symptoms of MIS-C are fever for three days, hand and foot swelling, inflammation, rash, conjunctivitis, vomiting and diarrhoea. There may be difficulty in breathing. Though it may occur in any post viral infection, it is now associated with COVID-19," he said.

Stating that they have enough stock of IV immunoglobulin injections to treat MIS-C cases, Dr Sudhakar said apart from the injection, the infectees are given regular Covid treatment like antibiotics and steroids in mild doses.

MIS-C symptoms

  • Fever for three days, swelling in hands or legs, bloated stomach, conjunctivitis, diarrhoea, vomiting and difficulty in breathing

  • Diagnosis

  • Inflammatory marker tests

  • Recovery chances

  • 100 per cent if the syndrome is detected early

  • Treatment

  • IV immunoglobulin injections, regular COVID treatment, including administration of antibiotics and steroids in mild doses

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
MIS C Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome Visakhapatnam Visakhapatnam district
India Matters
Portugal's Cristiano Ronaldo smiles during a team training session at the Ferenc Puskas stadium in Budapest, Monday, June 14, 2021. (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo's pre-match move sends Coca-Cola's market valuation down by $4 billion
For representational purpose. (File Photo | AP)
Most drugs for treating adult Covid patients not recommended for kids: Government guidelines
Even in the second wave when the infection is spreading faster among family members, the proportion of death based on gender remains almost similar to the first wave. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav)
COVID Think Tank | Have we made things worse after first wave?
A volunteer checks an oxygen concentrator machine.
COVID Think Tank | We needed logistics like FedEx, Amazon: Ved Arya

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The elephant that fell into the open well at a farmland in a tribal colony in Kerala's Pinavoorkudi. (Photo | Express)
WATCH | Straying wild Kerala elephant falls in well, gets rescued later
Representational image (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra records over 9000+ new cases, 1000+ from yesterday
Gallery
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
Kasper Schmeichel (R) and Simon Kjaer (C) comfort Sabrina Kvist Jensen, partner of teammate Christian Eriksen, after he collapsed on the pitch. (Photo | AFP)
Tears, prayers and unity: Emotional pictures from Copenhagen after Denmark's Christian Eriksen collapsed during Euro Cup match 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp