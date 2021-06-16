Inflammatory syndrome in children reported in Visakhapatnam, causes concern

G Janardhana Rao By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Even as the State is grappling with black fungus, at least 15 cases of Multisystem Inflammatory Syndrome in Children (MIS-C) have been reported in the district in the last two weeks. Though the MIS-C cases were reported during the first wave of COVID-19, the number was negligible.

Speaking to The New Indian Express on Tuesday, King George Hospital Superintendent Dr P Mythili said the incidence of MIS-C is slightly more now. "Though the cases are reported mostly among children, there are chances of elderly persons getting infected. The recovery rate in MIS-C cases is almost 100 per cent. We are administering IV immunoglobulin injections to the infected children. All the children have been discharged within a week after hospitalisation," she said.

Since the MIS-C infected are not COVID positive patients, they need not be isolated. It may occur within four to six weeks post-COVID infection. The MIS-C cases need not require oxygen. The syndrome is linked with SARS COVID-2 and multiple systems are impacted.

The MIS-C will be confirmed by conducting inflammatory markers to know whether there are high abnormalities in D-dimer, CDproteins and fibrinogen. In the wake of projections that children may be impacted more during the possible third wave, the high incidence of MIS-C cannot be ruled out, she said.

According to Andhra Medical College principal Dr PV Sudhakar, the MIS-C generally occurs among children post viral infection. "Early detection is the key to recovery. Symptoms of MIS-C are fever for three days, hand and foot swelling, inflammation, rash, conjunctivitis, vomiting and diarrhoea. There may be difficulty in breathing. Though it may occur in any post viral infection, it is now associated with COVID-19," he said.

Stating that they have enough stock of IV immunoglobulin injections to treat MIS-C cases, Dr Sudhakar said apart from the injection, the infectees are given regular Covid treatment like antibiotics and steroids in mild doses.

MIS-C symptoms