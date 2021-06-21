STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Vizag airport can operate 120 flights a day now as new N5 taxi track is ready 

Lack of slots has been a major impediment in the introduction of more flights from Vizag and as the new taxi track is ready, Vizag will now be more connected, according to the airport director.

The erection of canopy at the frontside of the airport now facilitated hassle-free arrival of passengers in all weather conditions.

By G Janardhana Rao
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Visakhapatnam airport is ready to accommodate additional slots as N5 taxi track is ready for operation following security clearance and airport authority nod.

With this, the airport can witness an increase in two flight movements per hour and overall 25 to 30 flight movements, taking the total movements a day to over 120.

Speaking to TNIE, Raj Kishore said the commissioning of the new taxi track, which has been pending for almost four years, will meet the long-pending demand for increase in slots for the flights at the airport. Linear expansion, which was taken up at a cost of Rs 70 crore, was almost complete and only 10 per cent of works are remaining. State of the art facilities and amenities will be provided to passengers after the expansion, which will give a new face-lift to the airport terminal.  

“The capacity to handle peak passenger traffic will increase from the present 700 to 1,050,’’ Raj Kishore said, adding 10 more check-in counters will be set up and customs and immigration offices will be expanded. A master confectionery will be opened at the terminal and this will facilitate branded outlets such as KFC and McDonalds. Besides more trolleys, toilets and other basic amenities will also be provided. He said only integration of the old and new buildings was pending due to lack of workers for demolishing the wall.

Even during the Covid pandemic, the inspection of N5 taxi track by the survey team was completed. “There are now six new parking bays of A320 flights in addition to six old parking bays. They are in addition to the four parking bays in the old terminal building. There are three aero-bridges and three parking slots. With the increase in parking capacity, more flights can be operated from the airport. Besides five taxi tracks, including the new N5 taxi track, the airport can handle over 120 flight movements in a day. Vizag airport will now be well connected to all cities,’’ he said.

Besides, early morning departure flights can be started from Vizag. At least 12 flights can land and take off each hour at the airport, he said. There are more early morning slots at the airport and night parking facility can be given to four to five flights. The city side development of the airport was completed. On the national highway from the airport, an illuminated sign board was being set up. But, there was a delay in illuminating the board due to the Covid situation. 

The erection of canopy at the frontside of the airport now facilitated hassle-free arrival of passengers in all weather conditions. To prevent overflow of water from Kondagedda and Meghadri Gedda canals during the rainy season, the authorities installed gates to prevent flow of backwaters in Kondagedda. The proposals for diverting the canals were finalised, but due to Covid, works could not be started. The works likely to begin once there is improvement in the situation. 

