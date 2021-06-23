AP High Court recalls order after ‘jailing’ two govt officials

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court Tuesday sentenced Commissioner (panchayat raj) IAS officer M Girija Shankar and former commissioner (horticulture) IFS officer Chiranjeev Chowdary to one- month imprisonment and imposed Rs 1,000 fine each for contempt of court. The High Court, however, recalled its orders after the government assured the court that its earlier orders would be implemented and sought two weeks.

The horticulture department on January 10, 2020 issued a notification to fill village horticulture assistant posts. Later, the horticulture department amended the notification and removed some of the eligibility criteria for the aspirants. Aggrieved, an aspirant S Krishna and 35 others filed a petition in the High Court last year.

The High Court issued interim orders asking the government to give an opportunity for the petitioners for the posts. The government filed a petition seeking cancellation of the interim orders which was set aside by the High Court.As the government failed to implement the orders, the petitioners filed a contempt petition. The court issued orders for personal appearance of the two officers. On Tuesday, Shankar and Chowdary appeared before the court.