STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

AP High Court recalls order after ‘jailing’ two govt officials

The High Court issued interim orders asking the government to give an opportunity for the petitioners for the posts.

Published: 23rd June 2021 08:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd June 2021 08:44 AM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh High Court

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The AP High Court Tuesday sentenced Commissioner (panchayat raj) IAS officer M Girija Shankar and former commissioner (horticulture) IFS officer Chiranjeev Chowdary to one- month imprisonment and imposed Rs 1,000 fine each for contempt of court. The High Court, however, recalled its orders after the government assured the court that its earlier orders would be implemented and sought two weeks.

The horticulture department on January 10, 2020 issued a notification to fill village horticulture assistant posts. Later,  the horticulture department amended the notification and removed some of the eligibility criteria for the aspirants. Aggrieved, an aspirant S Krishna and 35 others filed a petition in the High Court last year.

The High Court issued interim orders asking the government to give an opportunity for the petitioners for the posts. The government filed a petition seeking cancellation of the interim orders which was set aside by the High Court.As the government failed to implement the orders, the petitioners filed a contempt petition. The court issued orders for personal appearance of the two officers. On Tuesday,  Shankar and Chowdary appeared before the court.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
M Girija Shankar Chiranjeev Chowdary contempt of court AP High Court
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. ( Express Illustration)
Second Covid wave hit housing sales too, demand falls by 58% in second quarter of 2021
Jamsetji Tata. (Photo | Tata.com)
India's very own Jamsetji Tata world's most generous individual of the last century: Hurun report
In this file photograph taken on June 25, 2019, youth jump into a canal near Reims, north-eastern France, as temperatures soar. (Photo | AFP)
After COVID-19, could heatwaves be the next big killer?
For representational purposes
Software engineer files plea in Kerala High Court seeking to ban WhatsApp in India

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Two cases of the delta plus variant have been found in Karnataka but one of the samples tested at NCBS is actually from Tamil Nadu (File Photo | PTI)
Delta Plus: 40 cases reported in India so far, Centre calls it 'Variant of Concern'
Athletes warm up prior to synchronized 10-meter platform preliminary at the FINA Diving World Cup, served as a qualifying competition for Diving at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | Tokyo prepares for Olympics despite amid covid concerns
Gallery
A morning walker performs yoga on the occasion of International Yoga Day at Lodhi garden in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi
India bends it everywhere on International Yoga Day
Ernesto Guevara de la Serna, more popularly known by his byname 'Che', was born on this day in the year 1928. Today marks the 93rd birth anniversary of the revolutionary and the theoretician and tactician of Guerrilla warfare. (Photo | AFP)
Ernesto Che Guevara birth anniversary: Check out some rare photos of the revolutionary icon
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp