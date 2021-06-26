Utilise Disha App during emergencies, says Andhra Pradesh Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharitha

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Every woman and girl in the State should utilise the services of the Disha App, through which they can get the necessary help during time of need, Home Minister Mekathoti Sucharita said. A special awareness drive to educate the people about Disha App was held at Nallapadu High School here on Friday. The minister said to provide better security to the women, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had launched the Disha App.

Till now, as many as 15 lakh women and girls are using the App and after the Sitanagar incident a week ago, everyone should have knowledge on how to use the Disha App, she emphasised.

She said an alert will be sent to the Disha control room when a woman or girl in emergency just shakes the mobile phone which contains the Disha App.

There is also another way of calling for help—women and girls can press a button on the phone and if that is not possible, they can send an alert to the police by shaking the phone five times. The Disha control room will alert the police and they will rush to the spot using GPS-equipped vehicles and assist the person/s in trouble, the home minister added.

How to use Disha App: HM

