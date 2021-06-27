STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh sees further decline in new Covid cases

East Godavari district reported the highest of 838 new infections followed by 571 in West Godavari and 569 in Chittoor.

Published: 27th June 2021 09:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th June 2021 02:48 PM   |  A+A-

Health workers collect samples for Covid-19 test at Tummalapalli Kalakshetram in Vijayawada on Saturday. (Photo | EPS/Prasant Madugula)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The new Covid-19 infections witnessed a further downward trend after 4,147 persons tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday. The State tested nearly one lakh samples during the said period. The overall cases in the State went past 18.75 lakh. The total number of samples tested so far in the State reached to 2.16 crore. According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, East Godavari district reported the highest of 838 new infections followed by 571 in West Godavari and 569 in Chittoor.

The remaining 10 districts reported less than 500 new infections with the lowest of 128 in Srikakulam. Barring Guntur, Kurnool, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts, all the nine districts recorded lesser number of new cases when compared to Friday. With the fresh spike, the overall cases in East Godavari went past 2.60 lakh, while the numbers breached 1.18 lakh in Srikakulam. While East Godavari tops the chart with highest number of overall cases reported, Vizianagaram has reported the lowest of 79,806 infections and it is the only district with less than 1 lakh cumulative cases.

The State recorded 5,773 discharges, taking the overall recoveries past 18.16 lakh and the active cases to a little over 46,000. East Godavari district has the highest of 8,864 active cases, while Anantapur has the lowest of 763 active cases. The fatalities stood at 38, taking the overall deaths to 12,566. For the third consecutive day, 38 deaths in a day were registered in the State. Chittoor and Guntur district logged the highest of seven deaths each followed by five each in East Godavari and Krishna, four in Srikakulam, three in West Godavari, two each in Anantapur, Kadapa and Visakhapatnam and one in Vizianagaram.

ALSO WATCH | How Mumbai, India's most crowded city, beat the odds, and the coronavirus

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Andhra Pradesh covid cases
India Matters
Image used for representational purpose only
Maoist leaders COVID positive, several ultras died due to lack of treatment, say police
Long queue in front of the corporation vaccination camp at puttur in Tiruchy on Friday. (Photo | EPS/MK Ashok Kumar)
Third Covid wave could be smaller than the first wave, says ICMR study
For representational purposes
'A new milestone': Serum Institute begins Covovax production in Pune, jab likely from September
Loudspeaker used to play bhajans delivers lessons as teacher takes class from temple

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
This combination photo shows locked shops at a market area in Gauhati, India on June 18, 2021. (Photo | AP)
WATCH | In Assam's Guwahati, the lockdown is colourful
Representational Image. (File | AP)
Delta Plus variant of COVID19 may not be very dangerous for India: Dr Ravi
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp