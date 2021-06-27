Andhra Pradesh sees further decline in new Covid cases

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The new Covid-19 infections witnessed a further downward trend after 4,147 persons tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours ending 9 am on Saturday. The State tested nearly one lakh samples during the said period. The overall cases in the State went past 18.75 lakh. The total number of samples tested so far in the State reached to 2.16 crore. According to the media bulletin released by the State Command Control Room, East Godavari district reported the highest of 838 new infections followed by 571 in West Godavari and 569 in Chittoor.

The remaining 10 districts reported less than 500 new infections with the lowest of 128 in Srikakulam. Barring Guntur, Kurnool, Visakhapatnam and Vizianagaram districts, all the nine districts recorded lesser number of new cases when compared to Friday. With the fresh spike, the overall cases in East Godavari went past 2.60 lakh, while the numbers breached 1.18 lakh in Srikakulam. While East Godavari tops the chart with highest number of overall cases reported, Vizianagaram has reported the lowest of 79,806 infections and it is the only district with less than 1 lakh cumulative cases.

The State recorded 5,773 discharges, taking the overall recoveries past 18.16 lakh and the active cases to a little over 46,000. East Godavari district has the highest of 8,864 active cases, while Anantapur has the lowest of 763 active cases. The fatalities stood at 38, taking the overall deaths to 12,566. For the third consecutive day, 38 deaths in a day were registered in the State. Chittoor and Guntur district logged the highest of seven deaths each followed by five each in East Godavari and Krishna, four in Srikakulam, three in West Godavari, two each in Anantapur, Kadapa and Visakhapatnam and one in Vizianagaram.

