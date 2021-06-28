STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Mantralayam submerged as torrential rains batter Kurnool district

At least 70 sheep along with a shepherd named Nageswar Rao were trapped in the flood caused by the Handri River near Remadur village in Kallur mandal. 

Published: 28th June 2021 09:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 09:52 AM   |  A+A-

Mantralayam town submerged after heavy rains on Sunday | EXPRESS

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Heavy downpour inundated several low-lying areas across the district early Sunday. The temple town Mantralayam was marooned as water from Nallavanka vagu entered into the town. Colonies close to Raghavendra Swamy mutt, including Raghavendra nagar, Ramachandranagar and Pathuru, were flooded. Rain water seeped into residential houses as well. 

The dire situation of the town is the result of lack of proper drainage and outlet system, Vijay, a resident of Mantralayam, said. Officials failed to construct drains properly which could help rainwater to flow easily without stagnating on the roads, he added. 

Due to the rain, devotees, who came to the town to offer prayers at Sri Raghavendra Swamy temple, had to stay put in their rooms till Sunday evening. Due to heavy flooding, pedestrians, devotees and vehicles had to face a tough time. Many drains were unable to handle the high influx of water from the downpour which caused water to accumulate on the road.

At least 70 sheep along with a shepherd named Nageswar Rao were trapped in the flood caused by the Handri River near Remadur village in Kallur mandal. Fortunately, he and the sheep were rescued by Kurnool fire unit led by senior fire officer Prabhakar, using an IRB boat. The district fire officer Sreenivasa Reddy said, the Yemmiganur fire unit also rescued 30 farmers who were trapped in a local stream at Nandavaram SC colony near Yemmiganur town. 

As many as 20 farmers and agricultural labourers who were stuck in agricultural lands due to over flowing of local streams, at Aspari, Gonegandla and Kodumur mandals, were safely rescued by local police. Flood water breached several local causeways, snapping road links in at least five places of the district, particularly near Gonegandla. It caused  congestion on Kurnool to Adoni route and on Ballary main road for nearly two hours.  

As per the rainfall report, the district received an average rainfall of 35.50 millimetres in the last 24 hours. Kodumur received the highest rainfall of 120.40 mm against its actual 80.40 mm while Sanjamala mandal got lowest rainfall of 3.40 mm. Meanwhile, the district administration is keeping a close watch on the situation.

District Collector G Veera Pandian held a meeting with officials to review the situation. He ordered the officials to stop transportation between the areas where flood water was flowing over the bridges. He further directed the authorities to caution the people to stay alert.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nallavanka vagu Mantralayam Rain water
India Matters
The weekly positivity rate regarding levels of restrictions will be determined on the basis of RT-PCR tests only. (File photo | PTI)
Third-wave fear: Maharashtra tightens curbs, flags Delta Plus as 'variant of concern'
Image of vaccine administration used for representation. (File Photo | AP)
India overtakes US in total number of vaccines administered: Government 
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Changes in menstrual cycle after COVID vaccine jab? Don't worry, say doctors
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Surrendered Maoists get new life with 12+ digit Aadhaar cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The area has been cordoned off. (Representational Image)
WATCH | 1 killed, 3 civilians injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Representational Image (File Photo | Express)
India needs to start identifying variants in time if it wants to avoid lockdowns: Eric Feigl-Ding
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp