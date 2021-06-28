STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Transport Minister lays foundation stone for Rs 348 crore Gilakaladindi Fish Harbour works

Perni Venkataramaiah said this project will ensure fishermen face no problems for the next 50 years.

Published: 28th June 2021 10:12 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th June 2021 02:51 PM   |  A+A-

Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah

Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Photo (Photo | YouTube screengrab))

By Express News Service

MACHILIPATNAM: Minister of Transport and I&PR Perni Venkataramaiah laid the foundation stone for phase two works of the Gilakaladindi Fish Harbour on Sunday. The development works for the harbour are being taken up at the cost of Rs 348 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said, the development of fishing harbors at Machilipatnam and about 10 other places across the State mark the beginning of better facilities for fishermen. Although, the dredging work has been taken up now, he said, 10.50 lakh cubic metres of sand, up to a depth of 14 feet will be removed so that fishermen have no problem for the next 50 years. 

The Minister further added that the Krishna River silt on the south side of the sea was causing siltation and to prevent this, a 1,240 metre long wall would be constructed on the south side and 1,150 metres on the north side. He also informed that the government has agreed to build a 790-metre ‘K’ wall to accommodate 500 boats at a time. Mayor M Venkateswaramma, RDO NSK Khajavali, Port Officer Dharmasastha and other officials were also present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Gilakaladindi Fish Harbour I&PR Perni Venkataramaiah Machilipatnam
India Matters
The weekly positivity rate regarding levels of restrictions will be determined on the basis of RT-PCR tests only. (File photo | PTI)
Third-wave fear: Maharashtra tightens curbs, flags Delta Plus as 'variant of concern'
Image of vaccine administration used for representation. (File Photo | AP)
India overtakes US in total number of vaccines administered: Government 
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Changes in menstrual cycle after COVID vaccine jab? Don't worry, say doctors
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Surrendered Maoists get new life with 12+ digit Aadhaar cards

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The area has been cordoned off. (Representational Image)
WATCH | 1 killed, 3 civilians injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Representational Image (File Photo | Express)
India needs to start identifying variants in time if it wants to avoid lockdowns: Eric Feigl-Ding
Gallery
An aerial view of Jama Masjid in Old Delhi surrounded by densely populated buildings and markets. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Pics of the week: Cradling a monkey and snapping the weight on a migrant worker's shoulders
There is a saying, education should not be confined to the classroom. However, for the students in the remote villages of Sagar taluk in Shivamogga district — Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa’s home turf — studying during the second wave of Covid-
For these rural students in Karnataka, e-learning is an 'uphill' battle
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp