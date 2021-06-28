Andhra Transport Minister lays foundation stone for Rs 348 crore Gilakaladindi Fish Harbour works

By Express News Service

MACHILIPATNAM: Minister of Transport and I&PR Perni Venkataramaiah laid the foundation stone for phase two works of the Gilakaladindi Fish Harbour on Sunday. The development works for the harbour are being taken up at the cost of Rs 348 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said, the development of fishing harbors at Machilipatnam and about 10 other places across the State mark the beginning of better facilities for fishermen. Although, the dredging work has been taken up now, he said, 10.50 lakh cubic metres of sand, up to a depth of 14 feet will be removed so that fishermen have no problem for the next 50 years.

The Minister further added that the Krishna River silt on the south side of the sea was causing siltation and to prevent this, a 1,240 metre long wall would be constructed on the south side and 1,150 metres on the north side. He also informed that the government has agreed to build a 790-metre ‘K’ wall to accommodate 500 boats at a time. Mayor M Venkateswaramma, RDO NSK Khajavali, Port Officer Dharmasastha and other officials were also present.