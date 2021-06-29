STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Man beats nephews to death in Guntur district

The two kids, Saahaswath (10) and Rohith Aswin (8), were playing outside their grandmother's home when their uncle took them inside house, locked the door and beat them with a stick, said the Police.

Published: 29th June 2021 08:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th June 2021 01:15 PM

GUNTUR: A man allegedly bludgeoned his two nephews to death with a wooden stick in Repalle town on Monday evening. According to Repalle circle inspector Suryanarayana, the deceased Saahaswath, 10, and Rohith Aswin, 8, are children of Koteswara Rao and Umadevi who belong to Chebrolu and work as daily wage earners in Bengaluru.

With the imposition of lockdown in Bengaluru, the couple had come to Chebrolu. Soon after the easing of curbs they returned to Bengaluru leaving behind the children with their grandmother Vijayalakshmi in Repalle.On Monday evening, when the two children were playing outside the house with other children, their uncle Srinivasa Rao came there and took them inside the house. 

“Srinivasa Rao locked the doors from inside and attacked them with a wooden stick leading to injuries. The children suffered severe injuries on the head,’’ inspector Suryanarayana said. After Srinivasa Rao left the house, the other family members found the children lying in a pool of blood and rushed them to hospital. One of the boys died on the spot, while the other succumbed to injuries at the hospital.

Later, the police launched a search operation to nab the accused. However, Srinivasa Rao surrendered before the police after some time. The circle inspector said Srinivasa Rao has been suffering from psychological issues for the last few years and is undergoing treatment. Police are probing if there are any family disputes between Srinivasa Rao and the parents of the deceased. Though Srinivasa Rao’s children were also playing along with the deceased, he did not harm them rising suspicion about the motive behind the killing, the police said.

