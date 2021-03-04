Eye on 30% domestic market, government plans 100 aqua hubs in Andhra; first one at Penamaluru  

S Guru Srikanth By

Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Aquaculture was one of the sectors that was severely affected during the Covid pandemic. Almost all the stakeholders of this export-oriented sector suffered as the business transactions slowed down. Important lesson learnt was that lack of a proper domestic market will become a major disaster for the sector in case of a Covid like pandemic in future.

Taking note of it, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy came up with a solution — set up Aqua Hubs across the State to boost the domestic market up to 30 per cent. Shortly, the first of the proposed Aqua Hubs is going to come up at Penamaluru in Vijayawada.

According to senior officials of the Fisheries department, the Chief Minister wanted an Aqua Hub in every Assembly constituency to help those depending on aquaculture, marine fishing and traditional fishing in rivers and ponds earn a steady income by providing a proper marketing platform.

Subsequently, the department has come up with a proposal to set up 100 Aqua Hubs across the State in two phases. In the first phase, 25 Aqua Hubs are being planned and in the second phase 75 more will be constructed. Construction of each of these Aqua Hubs is estimated to cost around Rs 1 crore.

These Aqua Hubs, which will be constructed in a uniform design and facilities, will have live fish storage tanks, chilled room, cold room fish processing room, blast freezer, marination room, ice crushing machine and water chiller. Key roles of the Aqua hubs, which will be maintained by Aqua Farmers Societies (AFS) will be aggregation, value addition, supply chain management and quality assurance. These will be linked to integrated laboratories, which are expected to be grounded by the end of May.

“Aqua farmers, traditional fishermen, marine fishermen, fish processing units will supply fish and other aqua products to these Aqua Hubs, which in turn route them out to retail units like live fish markets, mini fish vendors, kiosks, mobile fish vendors, nutri or food carts. These hubs will not only facilitate manual markets, but also e-platforms for the sale of fish products,” explained a senior official of the department.

After learning a lesson during Covid pandemic, focus is on domestic markets. With doctors recommending protein and vitamin foods, fish products are on the top of the food chart. “It will be a win-win situation for both growers and vendors and ultimately it will benefit the end consumer,” he said.

The project will be linked with the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana. The aqua products from AP will be marketed under a brand name at both domestic and international markets.

Facilities

Aqua hubs will have fish storage tanks, chilled room, cold room fish processing room, blast freezer, marination room, ice crushing machine and water chiller