STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Eye on 30% domestic market, government plans 100 aqua hubs in Andhra; first one at Penamaluru  

Important lesson learnt was that lack of a proper domestic market will become a major disaster for the sector in case of a Covid like pandemic in future. 

Published: 04th March 2021 06:24 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th March 2021 09:25 AM   |  A+A-

By S Guru Srikanth
Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:  Aquaculture was one of the sectors that was severely affected during the Covid pandemic. Almost all the stakeholders of this export-oriented sector suffered as the business transactions slowed down. Important lesson learnt was that lack of a proper domestic market will become a major disaster for the sector in case of a Covid like pandemic in future. 

Taking note of it, Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy came up with a solution — set up Aqua Hubs across the State to boost the domestic market up to 30 per cent.  Shortly, the first of the proposed Aqua Hubs is going to come up at Penamaluru in Vijayawada.

According to senior officials of the Fisheries department, the Chief Minister wanted an Aqua Hub in every Assembly constituency to help those depending on aquaculture, marine fishing and traditional fishing in rivers and ponds earn a steady income by providing a proper marketing platform. 

Subsequently, the department has come up with a proposal to set up 100 Aqua Hubs across the State in two phases. In the first phase, 25 Aqua Hubs are being planned and in the second phase 75 more will be constructed. Construction of each of these Aqua Hubs is estimated to cost around Rs 1 crore. 

These Aqua Hubs, which will be constructed in a uniform design and facilities, will have live fish storage tanks, chilled room, cold room fish processing room, blast freezer, marination room, ice crushing machine and water chiller.  Key roles of the Aqua hubs, which will be maintained by Aqua Farmers Societies (AFS) will be aggregation, value addition, supply chain management and quality assurance. These will be linked to integrated laboratories, which are expected to be grounded by the end of May. 

“Aqua farmers, traditional fishermen, marine fishermen, fish processing units will supply fish and other aqua products to these Aqua Hubs, which in turn route them out to retail units like live fish markets, mini fish vendors, kiosks, mobile fish vendors, nutri or food carts. These hubs will not only facilitate manual markets, but also e-platforms for the sale of fish products,” explained a senior official of the department. 

After learning a lesson during Covid pandemic, focus is on domestic markets. With doctors recommending protein and vitamin foods, fish products are on the top of the food chart. “It will be a win-win situation for both growers and vendors and ultimately it will benefit the end consumer,” he said. 

The project will be linked with the Pradhan Mantri Matsya Sampada Yojana. The aqua products from AP will be marketed under a brand name at both domestic and international markets. 

Big boost to aqua products 

100 Aqua Hubs will be set up across the state in two phases
25 Aqua Hubs are being planned in the first phase and 
75 in second phase 
Rs 1 crore estimated cost of each of these Aqua Hubs 
30% domestic market target 

Facilities 
Aqua hubs will have fish storage tanks, chilled room, cold room fish processing room, blast freezer, marination room, ice crushing machine and water chiller

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Aquaculture
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covaxin 81% effective, shows interim analysis of Stage 3 trial
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
A few OTT platforms show porn content, should be screened: SC
Metroman E Sreedharan during the inspection of the reconstructed Palarivattom Flyover in Kochi on Thursday (Photo | Albin Mathew)
Kerala polls: BJP names 'Metro Man' E Sreedharan as its CM face
The 'Womeniya Band' (Photo | Special arrangement)
Uttarakhand's all-female 'Womeniya Band' sings its way to fame

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala MP Shashi Tharoor (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Pak Comedian's 'How to speak English like Shashi Tharoor' video goes viral
Anti-coup protesters with makeshift shields stand watching in Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
'Deadliest' day since military coup in Myanmar turns violent, 38 dead
Gallery
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
The Golden Globes 2021 awards season may have been partly virtual but it had some wow moments and the stars compensated for the lack of glitz and gala. Be it Sacha BAron Cohen's dig at Trump or the heartwarming moment between Lee Isaac Chung and his daughter, it had it all. Above all, Jodie Foster accompanied by her dog is sure to give some goals for many. 'The Crown', 'Nomadland', 'Borat' won big this season which was topped off by 'Schitt's Creek'. Here's the full list of winners. (Photos | AP)
Golden Globes 2021: Seeing little girl's 'prayers' answered to accepting award with pet dog, this show had it all! Here's the full list of winners
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp