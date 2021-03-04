STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Not selling Sri Vari assets, TTD informs High Court

The matter will come up for hearing on March 8 before the division bench of the High Court.

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) executive officer K S Jawahar Reddy has informed the High Court that it is implementing the reports of retired Judges of Supreme Court Justice Jagannadh Rao and Justice Wadhva for protecting the properties and assets of Lord Venkateswara, Tirumala.

Jawahar Reddy also informed the High Court that they are also taking steps based on the recommendations of the Committee led by retired judge of High Court of Assam Justice K Sridhar Rao with respect to safeguarding the jewellery of the Lord Venkateswara. 

The TTD EO made these submissions in a counter to the petition filed by BJP leader from Anantapur district Amarnath urging the intervention of the High Court to stop the TTD from selling away 23 properties of TTD in Tamil Nadu for which the Trust Board had made a resolution.

Placing the details of the properties of the TTD before the High Court, the EO said the Trust Board has taken a decision not to sell any building or property belonging to the TTD in Tamil Nadu. Jawahar Reddy also informed the High Court that it had placed the details of the properties of the TTD and the steps taken to protect them on the TTD website and they have also released a white paper on the assets of the TTD.
The matter will come up for hearing on March 8 before the division bench of the High Court.

