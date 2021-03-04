STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Srisailam temple gears up for Maha Shivaratri 

The Brahmotsavams will begin with Yagasala Pravesam, Shiva Sankalpam, and Ganapathi Puja on Thursday, and conclude with Dhwajavarohana on the Dhwajasthambham.

Temple EO KS Rama Rao inspecting arrangements in Nallamala forest

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: The stage is set for the 11-day Maha Shivaratri Brahmotsavams at the Srisailam temple from Thursday as nearly 10 lakh pilgrims from as far as Maharashtra are expected to visit the town. The devotees will have to adhere to Covid-19 Appropriate Behaviour (CAB), such as wearing face masks, maintaining physical distance and using sanitiser regularly on the temple premises, said executive officer KS Rama Rao. Separate teams have been formed to conduct health screening and Covid-19 tests. 

The Brahmotsavams will begin with Yagasala Pravesam, Shiva Sankalpam, and Ganapathi Puja on Thursday, and conclude with Dhwajavarohana on the Dhwajasthambham. On behalf of the state government, Endowments Minister Vellapalli Srinivas Rao will offer pattu vastram to Lord Mallikarjuna Swamy and Goddess Brahmarambha Devi on March 8, the EO said. 

As per the tradition, the Kanaka Durga temple authorities are expected to offer silk cloths to the presiding deities on March 6. The next day Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) and Kanipakam temple officials will offer silk cloths to the presiding deities.Nearly 1,500 police personnel have been deployed in the temple town for the festival. 

SP K Fakeerappa told TNIE the police force drawn from Kurnool, Anantapur and Kadapa districts will provide security at Srisailam. The police force includes two AR additional SPs, 8 DSPs, 26 CIs, 67 SIs, 239 ASIs and head constables, 649 constables, 300 Home Guards, and 36 women police constables. 

