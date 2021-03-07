Will urge Railway minister to lift Tuni arson cases: Vijayasai to Kapus 

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy on Saturday said he would urge Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to lift the cases filed against Kapu leaders in connection with the Tuni arson incident. He said they would construct a Kapu Samajika Bhavan in Vizag. Addressing a meeting of Kapu leaders, he said the government was committed to the development of Kapus.

Addressing meetings in various wards, he said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was ensuring good governance and implemented welfare schemes for all sections of people in the State. The Chief Minister wants to introduce more welfare schemes in future, he said and assured that he will discuss the property tax issue with the municipal administration minister. He said the government was thinking of waiving the penalty on property tax.

Former MLA Malls Vijaya Prasad said people should elect the YSRC if they want executive capital. Clear stand on three capitals, Naidu told Anakapalle MLA Gudivada Amarnadh said TDP leader Chandrbabu Naidu and his son Lokesh were visiting Visakhapatnam in the name of election campaign.

They should first make their stand clear on the three-capital proposal, he demanded. “When even people of Kuppam are not believing Naidu, why should people of Vizag believe him,” he sought to know and said the TDP leaders have no right to seek votes in Vizag, He said Naidu did nothing for Vizag. “Naidu exploited the name of Vizag. It was only Jagan Mohan Reddy who stood by the people of Vizag,” he claimed and promised that the Chief Minister will make Vizag a world-class city.