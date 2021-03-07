STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Will urge Railway minister to lift Tuni arson cases: Vijayasai to Kapus 

Former MLA Malls Vijaya Prasad said people should elect the YSRC if they want executive capital. 

Published: 07th March 2021 02:52 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th March 2021 10:43 AM   |  A+A-

YSRC Rajya Sabha MP Vijayasai Reddy

YSRC MP Vijayasai Reddy (R) (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM:  YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy on Saturday said he would urge Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal to lift the cases filed against Kapu leaders in connection with the Tuni arson incident. He said they would construct a Kapu Samajika Bhavan in Vizag. Addressing a meeting of Kapu leaders, he said the government was committed to the development of Kapus.

Addressing meetings in various wards, he said Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy was ensuring good governance and implemented welfare schemes for all sections of people in the State. The Chief Minister wants to introduce more welfare schemes in future, he said and assured that he will discuss the property tax issue with the municipal administration minister.  He said the government was thinking of waiving the penalty on property  tax.

Former MLA Malls Vijaya Prasad said people should elect the YSRC if they want executive capital. Clear stand on three capitals, Naidu told Anakapalle MLA Gudivada Amarnadh said TDP leader Chandrbabu Naidu and his son Lokesh were visiting Visakhapatnam in the name of election campaign.

They should first make their stand clear on the three-capital proposal, he demanded. “When even people of Kuppam  are not believing Naidu, why should people of Vizag believe him,” he sought to know and said the TDP leaders have no right to seek votes in Vizag, He said Naidu did nothing for Vizag. “Naidu exploited the name of Vizag. It was only Jagan Mohan Reddy who stood by the people of Vizag,” he claimed and promised that the Chief Minister will make Vizag a world-class city.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vijayasai Reddy
India Matters
For representational purposes
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
For representational purposes
18,327 new Covid infections in India as active cases rise again
A man walks in front of a graffiti at the Ghazipur border during the ongoing farmers’ agitation on Friday. Saturday marks the 100th day of the sit-in protest at Delhi borders | Pti
Violent acts don’t come under right to protest, says Delhi court
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Over 50% of Hyderabadis had Covid, city nearing herd immunity

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This Chandigarh cop does her weekend duty with baby in hand
Four Indian scientists challenge Big Bang Theory
Gallery
Five Cabinet ministers of the Pinarayi Vijayan government along with several sitting MLAs is likely to be dropped from CPM's list of candidates for the Kerala assembly elections. This is a result of the Left party's decision to drop all legislators who ha
Kerala assembly elections: Thomas Isaac, G Sudhakaran amomg CPM ministers not to contest again
No, you don't have to be tech-savvy or install the Aarogya Setu app to register yourself for the coronavirus vaccination drive. TNIE explains how anybody can register themselves for the jab in six easy steps.  All it takes is a speedy internet connection, a mobile phone, a valid ID Proof and 10 minutes of your time!
How to register on CoWin portal? 6 easy steps to book a COVID-19 vaccine slot online sans Aarogya Setu app
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp