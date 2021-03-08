5-star rated appliances help TTD save 8.68 MU per year: Andhra Pradesh electricity saving body

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) has a potential to save around 8.68 million units (MU) of energy per annum just by replacing its existing ceiling fans, air-conditioners and other electrical appliances with 5-star rated ones.

The Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM), a designated agency of the State, in its preliminary energy audit on properties, has estimated that the TTD can save around 8.68 MU by opting for energy efficient appliances.

Around 25 per cent of energy can be saved in water supply and hot water management and steam generation. The TTD which consumes around 68 MU per annum, is one of the biggest power consuming organisations in the State. Generally, the energy consumption is high in big temples. Now, the TTD is paying around Rs 40 crore per annum towards electricity charges as per applicable tariff.

To reduce its power bill, the TTD has initiated several measures to conserve energy without reducing the use of appliances. "The APSECM has recently conducted a walk-through survey and after the successful preliminary energy audit, it is now preparing to conduct a detailed audit," sources said.

The Union Ministry of Power-led Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has agreed to provide financial support as grant-in-aid to take up the energy audit in all the premises of TTD both in Tirumala and Tirupati.

"The BEE has informed that the APSECM may carry out Investment Grade Energy Audit (IGEA) under the State Partnership for Energy Efficiency Demonstrations (SPEED) sub component of providing financial assistance to the State Designated Agencies to coordinate, regulate and enforce efficient use of energy and its conservation at the State level (SDA Strengthening Scheme) and asked to submit Detailed Project Report (DPR) along with audit recommendations," APSECM officials said.

The State government wants the TTD to be the best in the area of energy efficiency, which will enable it to offer more qualitative services to crores of pilgrims, besides contributing to reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

Out of total energy consumption of 68 MU per annum in the TTD, 36 per cent of energy needs is being met from solar and wind power. The remaining 64 per cent of energy needs of Tirupati and Tirumala requires 435 lakh units of power, which is being supplied by the AP Southern Power Distribution Company Limited, Tirupati.

The APSECM and the Energy Department are also contemplating implementing energy efficiency measures in major temples in Srisailam, Vijayawada, Srikalahasti, Kanipakam, Dwaraka Tirumala, Simhachalam and Annavaram with the support of Endowments Department.

