3-D model of Polavaram spillway passes tests   

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The pending critical designs related to the spillway of Polavaram Irrigation Project (PIP) will soon be sent to the Central Water Commission (CWC) as the results of the model study conducted on the 3D model of the spillway designed by Pune-based Central Water and Power Research Station (CWPRS) on various conditions of flow of flood proved successful. On Tuesday, officials from the state led by chief engineer (PIP) B Sudhakar Babu visited Pune to see the results.

According to information, the revised layout of upstream guide bund was sent to the CWPRS after the Dam Design Review Panel (DDRP) meeting held last month as top currents were observed in the final model inspected on February 18. Guide bunds are provided for guiding the river flow past the diversion structure without causing damage to it and its approaches. Accordingly, an alternative layout drawing of rockfill guide wall and connecting channel to approach channel on left bank of upstream side spillway was submitted by the state government last month.

CE B Sudhakar Babu said that the model study results emerged successful and that the modified layout report would be presented to the DDRP shortly. “The observations will be presented to the DDRP in the form of a report in a week. After clearance, we will submit the same to the Central Water Commission for approval, following which the execution will be immediately done,” he explained.

The state water resources department has also expedited the process for getting the pending designs related to various components of the project approved at the earliest in coordination with the Polavaram Project Authority and CWC.