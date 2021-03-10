Ukku agitators recall fire & fury, question Centre 

G Janardhana Rao By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Centre’s plan to disinvest its entire stake in the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and the agitations against the move are causing much heartburn to those who had actively participated in the Visakha Ukku Andhrula Hakku agitation in the late 1960s.

One among them, 75-year-old S Suribabu recalled how he along with students and football players actively participated in the agitation. “My friend had fallen prey to bullets. I am an eyewitness to the opening of fire by ‘inapa topi vallu’ (CRPF personnel) at Poorna Market and Jagadamba Junction,’’ he recalled.

“We joined the agitation then with the hope that setting up of the plant would provide employment to youth. We were happy when the steel plant was announced after the agitation. Now, I am feeling very sad as the plant is being privatised,’’ he said, adding that some of his colleagues who attended senior citizens meeting at Gokul Park on Tuesday cried as the icon of the steel is staring at a bleak future.

Recalling that the steel plant was achieved due to the agitation spearheaded by legends like Tenneti Viswanadham, Bhattam Srirama Murthy, Appalaswamy Naidu and sacrifices made by people, he rued that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre was selling off PSUs while helping business houses who defaulted bank loans.

Former Andhra University Rector Ayyagari Prasanna Kumar, who was in the thick of action during the agitation, said M Venkaiah Naidu, now Vice-President of India, too participated in it. “I saw some youngsters fired at by the police. I ran to a safer place when the firing took place.’’ Stating that it was the hunger strike taken up by another leader T Amrutha Rao which gave a thrust to the agitation, Prasanna Kumar was quick to add that it was the great leader Tenneti Viswanadham who led the stir.

“All sections of people, including school children, women and youth, were involved in the agitation. When the steel plant was demanded, the Union government gave steel minister to the State. But people insisted for steel plant,’’ he recalled, adding that the then Collector Abid Hussain prepared a blueprint for the steel plant and showed it to the then Chief Minister Kasu Brahmananda Reddy. He said it was unfortunate that the steel plant with over 35,000 employees is being privatised. “There should be market economy and not market culture. The 1966 agitation should be taken as a model to sustain the agitation now,’’ he added.

Speaking to TNIE, Dandu Nageswara Rao, who was a matric student then, said they were inspired by speeches of Tenneti Viswanadham who exhorted people to actively take part in the agitation. “Viswanadham garu commanded respect among people and the garlands presented to him were auctioned and the money accrued was given to agitating leaders. Inspired by the leaders, I along with other children participated in the agitation and used to put up road blockades to prevent movement of CRPF,’’ recalled Nageswara Rao. On the clampdown during those days, he said when his mother died, police did not allow the body to be taken to their home in a jhatka as there were restrictions on the movement of people.

He said he scripted a street play ‘Ukku Sankalpam’ and it is being staged to motivate employees and people to sustain the agitation now.



