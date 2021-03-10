STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Ukku agitators recall fire & fury, question Centre 

Former Andhra University Rector Ayyagari Prasanna Kumar, who was in the thick of action during the agitation, said M Venkaiah Naidu, now Vice-President of India, too participated in it.

Published: 10th March 2021 06:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2021 09:00 AM   |  A+A-

VSP

Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (File Photo | EPS)

By G Janardhana Rao
Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Centre’s plan to disinvest its entire stake in the Visakhapatnam Steel Plant and the agitations against the move are causing much heartburn to those who had actively participated in the Visakha Ukku Andhrula Hakku agitation in the late 1960s.

One among them, 75-year-old S Suribabu recalled how he along with students and football players actively participated in the agitation. “My friend had fallen prey to bullets. I am an eyewitness to the opening of fire by ‘inapa topi vallu’ (CRPF personnel) at Poorna Market and Jagadamba Junction,’’ he recalled. 

“We joined the agitation then with the hope that setting up of the plant would provide employment to youth. We were happy when the steel plant was announced after the agitation. Now, I am feeling very sad as the plant is being privatised,’’ he said, adding that some of his colleagues who attended senior citizens meeting at Gokul Park on Tuesday cried as the icon of the steel is staring at a bleak future.

Recalling that the steel plant was achieved due to the agitation spearheaded by legends like Tenneti Viswanadham, Bhattam Srirama Murthy, Appalaswamy Naidu and sacrifices made by people, he rued that the Narendra Modi government at the Centre was selling off PSUs while helping business houses who defaulted bank loans.

Former Andhra University Rector Ayyagari Prasanna Kumar, who was in the thick of action during the agitation, said M Venkaiah Naidu, now Vice-President of India, too participated in it. “I saw some youngsters fired at by the police. I ran to a safer place when the firing took place.’’ Stating that it was the hunger strike taken up by another leader T Amrutha Rao which gave a thrust to the agitation, Prasanna Kumar was quick to add that it was the great leader Tenneti Viswanadham who led the stir.

“All sections of people, including school children, women and youth, were involved in the agitation. When the steel plant was demanded, the Union government gave steel minister to the State. But people insisted for steel plant,’’ he recalled, adding that the then Collector Abid Hussain prepared a blueprint for the steel plant and showed it to the then Chief Minister Kasu Brahmananda Reddy. He said it was unfortunate that the steel plant with over 35,000 employees is being privatised. “There should be market economy and not market culture. The 1966 agitation should be taken as a model to sustain the agitation now,’’ he added.

Speaking to TNIE, Dandu Nageswara Rao, who was a  matric student then, said they were inspired by speeches of Tenneti Viswanadham who exhorted people to actively take part in the agitation.  “Viswanadham garu commanded respect among people and the garlands presented to him were auctioned and the money accrued was given to agitating leaders. Inspired by the leaders, I along with other children participated in the agitation and used to put up road blockades to prevent movement of CRPF,’’ recalled Nageswara Rao. On the clampdown during those days, he said when his mother died, police did not allow the body to be taken to their home in a jhatka as there were restrictions on the movement of people. 
He said he scripted a street play ‘Ukku Sankalpam’ and it is being staged to motivate employees and people to sustain the agitation now.
 

‘My friend fell prey to CRPF bullets’
My friend had fallen prey to bullets. I am an eyewitness to the opening of fire by ‘inapa topi vallu’ (CRPF personnel) at Poorna Market and Jagadamba Junction in Vizag, said 75-year-old S Suribabu

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Visakhapatnam Steel Plant disinvestment
India Matters
A medic collects swab sample for Covid testing in Amritsar on Saturday. (Photo | PTI)
TN, 5 other states account for over 80% fresh Covid cases; active tally at 1.84 lakh
For representational purpose. (Photo | Pixabay)
Economy to rebound to 11 per cent after a contraction of 8 per cent in FY21: Crisil Ratings
Farmers protesting against the new farm laws. (Representational Photo | PTI)
SC tags petitions challenging constitutional validity of farm laws
Communal clashes had broken out in northeast Delhi on February 24. (File Photo| PTI)
755 FIRs, 1,829 arrests, 353 cases chargesheeted in Delhi violence: MHA

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes. (File Photo)
Menstruation taboo: Gujarat HC proposes end of discrimination against women
Tirath Singh Rawat (Photo | PTI)
Who is Tirath Singh Rawat? All you need to know about the new Uttarakhand CM
Gallery
CPM on Wednesday announced the list of candidates for the Kerala Assembly elections. 27-year-old SFI leader Sachin Dev is the youngest CPM candidate in the poll fray while three others are also below the age of 30. (File Photo | BP Deepu, EPS)
Kerala assembly elections: CPM pin hope on these youngsters to upset UDF giants
Kerala Congress (M) has finalised their candidates for 11 out of the 13 seats allotted to them by the LDF for the upcoming Kerala assembly polls. While the party chief Jose K Mani himself is in the fray, Babu Joseph will fight from Perumbavoor. Here are a
Kerala assembly elections: LDF's Kerala Congress(M) finalises candidates for 11/13 seats
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp