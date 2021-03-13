STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

NIA books Gujarat man in Vizag spy case

ISI operative deposited money in bank accounts of Navy men to get sensitive info: NIA

Published: 13th March 2021 08:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2021 08:00 AM   |  A+A-

Indian navy, Indian Coast

For representational purposes. (File | EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The National Investigation Agency (NIA) on Friday filed supplementary chargesheet in the Visakhapatnam naval espionage case naming an alleged ISI operative from Godhra in Gujarat for raising funds for espionage activities in India. According to the agency, the alleged ISI operative deposited money in the bank accounts of Navy personnel to get “sensitive and strategic information”.

The chargesheet was filed against Imran Yakub Giteli alias Giteli Imran from Godhra under Sections 120B (criminal conspiracy) and 210 of the IPC and Sections 17 and 18 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act before the NIA Special Court in Vijayawada.A case was initially registered by the Counter Intelligence Police Station, Vijayawada, of the AP Intelligence Department in November 2019 pertaining to a conspiracy hatched by Pakistani ISI agents along with their associates based in India to carry out terrorist acts.

The NIA later took over the investigation and re-registered the case in December 2019 and filed a chargesheet in June 2020 against 14 persons, including three civilians with business interests in Pakistan.“In furtherance of their conspiracy, they were involved in espionage activities by collecting sensitive and classified official information related to vital defence installations in order to threaten the integrity, security and sovereignty of the country,’’ the NIA said.

The NIA said in the further investigation, it was established that Yakub Imran Giteli was in contact with Pakistani agents and used to meet them during his visits to that country. “On the instructions of Pakistani agents, he was transferring money into the accounts of Navy personnel in lieu of passing sensitive and strategic information. He was raising funds for terrorist activities in the garb of cloth business,’’ the NIA said, adding that their investigation revealed an organised wide network of Pakistan based espionage activities in India utilising the services of operatives like Imran Yakub Giteli.

The 2019 Visakhapatnam espionage case related to an international racket involving individuals based in Pakistan, Visakhapatnam and Mumbai.Sources said the NIA investigation revealed that the agents came in contact with a few Navy personnel working in Visakhapatnam and Mumbai through social media platforms and got classified information from them by depositing money in their accounts.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NIA Visakhapatnam naval espionage case ISI Vizag spy case
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Deboard passengers not adhering to Covid: DGCA tells airlines
A health worker prepares to administer COVISHIELD vaccine to an elderly man at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
With over 20 lakh doses, India records highest single-day COVID-19 vaccinations
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
Almost 90 per cent of cases in Mumbai from high-rises
Janaki Anand with her family
Meet the little skating wonder from Kerala who went viral on internet

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
For representational purposes
Haryana: Vets extract 71kg of waste found in stray cow's stomach
Senior Citizens getting first dose of Covid 19 Vaccine at the Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality hospital in New Delhi on Monday. Express Photo byParveen Negi
Pune sees fresh curbs in light of rising COVID-19 cases; schools to be shut till March 31
Gallery
A man takes a picture of his parents posing at C V Raman General Hospital in Bengaluru, after they get their vaccine shot. (Photo | Shriram B N, EPS)
Women's Day vibes to poll campaign heat, here are the best pictures of the week
Wasim Jaffer was the hero of Indian Twitterati yet again when he gave a befitting reply to former England captain Micheal Vaughan's attempt to mock Indian cricket team.
Witty Wasim Jaffer destroys rude Michael Vaughan on Twitter: Here are the foreign-born cricketers playing for England 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp