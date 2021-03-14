Clean sweep by ruling YSRCP in Andhra's ULB elections

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The ruling YSRC is sweeping the elections to the Urban Local Bodies in Andhra Pradesh. According to the latest trends and results that are trickling in, the YSRC took a clear lead in all the 10 municipal corporations and 69 municipalities for which counting of votes is in progress.

The Opposition TDP could not put up an impressive performance in the Guntur Municipal Corporation too where it was expected to give a tough fight.

Elections to 12 Municipal Corporations and 71 municipalities were held on March 10. Counting of votes in Eluru Municipal Corporation is not being done following the directions of the High Court. Similarly, though the counting of votes is being done for Chilakaluripet municipality, the announcement of results would be subject to the final verdict of the High Court.

The YSRC, till the last reports came in, won Tirupati, Chittoor, Ongole and Kurnool Municipal Corporations and also in a majority of the 69 municipalities.

Opposition TDP could put up a decent fight in any of the municipal corporations and municipalities while the BJP-Jana Sena Party combine was not even in the picture.

In districts like Kadapa, East Godavari, Ongole, and others, the YSRC managed a clean sweep by winning all the municipal corporations and municipalities that went for polls.