Give desalinated water to industries: Andhra CM Jagan 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed officials to take steps to provide desalinated water to industries and industrial estates so as to conserve fresh water in reservoirs and other water resources. He wanted the officials to focus on promoting desalination plants and providing water to industries by laying dedicated pipelines. He said that the responsibility in this regard lies on the AP Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (APIIC).

During a meeting with officials at his camp office at Tadepalli on Monday, the Chief Minister reviewed conservation of freshwater and distribution of purified water to industries. He instructed the officials to take appropriate measures in providing quality water required for industries, after the desalination process.

“Set up desalination plants in coastal areas and prepare an action plan for effective implementation of supplying desalinated water to industries through dedicated pipelines,” he said. He instructing the authorities to take steps for the conservation of surface water in all the reservoirs and canals in the State.