Works on Raipur-Visakhapatnam corridor to end in 2024-25: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

VIJAYAWADA: The Raipur-Visakhapatnam Economic Corridor passes through a stretch of 100 kilometres in Andhra Pradesh and is targetted to be completed by 2024-25, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said.

Gadkari was replying to a question by YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy in the Rajya Sabha as to how the project is different from other National Highway projects.Gadkari said the Raipur –Visakhapatnam project is an economic corridor approved under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I.

“The Raipur –Visakhapatnam project starts from Abhanpur near Raipur (Chhattisgarh) and ends at Sabbavaram near Vizag in Andhra Pradesh. The entire stretch is a greenfield alignment passing through the states of Chhattisgarh (124 km), Odisha (240 km) and Andhra Pradesh (100 km),’’ the Union Minister said, adding the stretch has been notified as National Highway 130CD.

Gadkari further added that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) in majority of the project portion has been completed and acquisition of land, forest and environment clearance are in different stages of approval.