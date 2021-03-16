STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Works on Raipur-Visakhapatnam corridor to end in 2024-25: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Gadkari said the Raipur –Visakhapatnam project is an economic corridor approved under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I. 

Published: 16th March 2021 09:06 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th March 2021 09:06 AM   |  A+A-

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari (Photo| PTI)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Raipur-Visakhapatnam Economic Corridor passes through a stretch of 100 kilometres in Andhra Pradesh and is targetted to be completed by 2024-25, Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari said.

Gadkari was replying to a question by YSRC MP V Vijayasai Reddy in the Rajya Sabha as to how the project is different from other National Highway projects.Gadkari said the Raipur –Visakhapatnam project is an economic corridor approved under Bharatmala Pariyojana Phase-I. 

“The Raipur –Visakhapatnam project starts from Abhanpur near Raipur (Chhattisgarh) and ends at Sabbavaram near Vizag in Andhra Pradesh. The entire stretch is a greenfield alignment passing through the states of Chhattisgarh (124 km), Odisha (240 km) and Andhra Pradesh (100 km),’’ the Union Minister said, adding the stretch has been notified as National Highway 130CD.  

Gadkari further added that the Detailed Project Report (DPR) in majority of the project portion has been completed and acquisition of land, forest and environment clearance are in different stages of approval. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nitin Gadkari Raipur-Visakhapatnam Economic Corridor Andhra Pradesh
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Disregard for rules: How spike in south zone pushing up Bengaluru's Covid tally
Congress flag used for representational purpose only
Black day if Bill is passed, says Congress; Centre going by SC directive, asserts BJP 
Security personnel deployed at former Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu's residence in Hyderabad in view of CID notices served in Amaravati Land Scam case. (Photo | R V K Rao, EPS)
Amaravati land scam: CID asks Chandrababu Naidu to appear before it on March 23
Beware! This deadly bacteria is thriving in Hyderabad lakes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Health workers collect samples for Covid-19. (File Photo | Madhav K, EPS)
Is India staring at a new Covid-19 wave?
Makkal Needhi Maiam chief Kamal Hassan (File Photo | Ashwin Prasath, EPS)
INTERVIEW | It’s opportunity, not opportunism: Kamal Haasan on contesting Tamil Nadu polls
Gallery
Banking services such as cash withdrawals, deposits, cheque clearances and remittances were impacted across public sector banks on Monday. (Photo | K.Sundar)
Nationwide bank strike enters Day Two as employees protest against proposed privatisation of two state-owned lenders
Who runs the Grammys? Women. The 63rd Annual Grammys was a record-making night with four women perfommers winning the top four prizes and creating history in their own rights as well. Check out some of the important wins of the night (Photo | AP)
Grammy 2021: Beyonce, Taylor Swift, Megan Thee Stallion and Billie Eilish make history
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp