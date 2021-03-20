STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Flights set to take off from Orvakal airport for the first time on March 28

Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, along with Collector G Veerapandian, inspected the airport on Friday.

airport, flight, aeroplane

For representational purpose. (File | PTI)

By Express News Service

KURNOOL: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will inaugurate Orvakal airport on March 26. Flight services will start from March 28 and the first flight will land at the airport from Bengaluru. The Director General of Civil Aviation has already given clearance for the commencement of flight services from the greenfield airport. 

The State government has spent more than Rs 150 crore on execution of the airport project, which is envisaged to promote industrial development in the backward region of Rayalaseema. Finance Minister Buggana Rajendranath Reddy, along with Collector G Veerapandian, inspected the airport on Friday. The Collector informed the Minister about the progress of various development activities at the airport. The government plans to set up a pilot training institute at the airport, besides promoting aero sports activities. 

“IndiGo will operate flight services from Orvakal to Visakhapatnam, Bengaluru and Chennai from March 28. The airport is poised to witness growth due to its strategic location and proximity to Hyderabad - Bengaluru highway,” Buggana said. 

Jagan Mohan Reddy Orvakal airport
