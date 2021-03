By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: YSR Congress MP V Vijayasai Reddy has sought GST exemption to the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams. Speaking in the Rajya Sabha on Tuesday, Vijayasai said the TTD pays Rs 120 crore GST per year and gets just Rs 9 crore as input credit.

The MP said that the state government had exempted the temples, including the TTD, from taxation. However, after the GST, the TTD had been forced to pay huge taxes for the services it is providing to the devotees.