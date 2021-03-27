AP records highest single-day spike of 984 cases in 4 months

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh recorded yet another spike in daily count with 984 Covid-19 cases emerging from 40,000-odd samples tested in the 24 hours ending Friday 9 am, taking the cumulative total past the 8.96 lakh-mark. This is the highest single-day spike in Covid cases in the past four months. The total samples tested so far has crossed the 1.4 crore-mark, while the positivity rate in the State is 6.01 per cent.

The spread of coronavirus was more in Chittoor, Visakhapatnam, Krishna and Guntur with a daily count of more than 100 cases reporting in the four districts. Taking stock of the situation, Deputy Chief Minister (Health) Alla Kali Krishna Srinivas (Nani) spoke to medical and health officials of Chittoor, Visakhapatnam, Krishna, East Godavari and Guntur districts, which witnessed surge in Covid cases on Thursday, and directed them to ensure better treatment to those who tested positive. There is a likelihood of increase in Covid cases in Chittoor as it shares borders with Tamil Nadu and Karnataka. Hence, the official machinery should be on high alert, he said.

The officials informed the minister that there are more than 750 active cases in the district. Of the total, 187 infected students are under home isolation. More than 187 infectees are undergoing treatment in SVIMS and Ruia Hospital, they said. Chittoor DMHO Penchalaiah said 70 hostel students of a corporate educational institution tested positive after they were shifted from Krishna district recently.

Active Covid cases go past 4,000-mark

The officials said 180 beds are made available in Chittoor and Madanapalle government hospitals to treat Covid cases. More than 5,000 RT-PCR tests are being conducted in the district a day, they said.

The Health Minister directed the Krishna, Chittoor, East Godavari and Guntur district administrations to deploy survey teams to contain the spread of the virus.

The active caseload went past the 4,000-mark. Chittoor has the highest caseload of 766, followed by East Godavari with 556 and Vizag with 504. Eleven districts have more than 100 active cases each, while the caseload in Vizianagaram is the lowest at 81. In all, 306 patients were discharged from hospitals, taking the cumulative recoveries to 8.85 lakh. One each fatality was reported in Chittoor and Vizag.