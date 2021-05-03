Good mental health leads to faster recovery from Covid-19

Amrutha Kosuru By

Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: It is important to keep in check the mental condition COVID-19 patients who are undergoing treatment in hospital or in home isolation.Clinical psychologist at Government Mental Health Care Hospital, Visakhapatnam, Dr Pragya Mitra said that listening to music, communicating with loved ones, being positive about recovery and above all constantly performing breathing exercises will keep the mental health of patients in good condition.

“It is of utmost importance not to panic. When one begins to panic or fear, they are putting their body under stress. Stress reduces people’s immunity and affects their health,” she clarifies. She also stressed the importance of doing a bare minimum physical activity, meditation and breathing exercises.

“Usually, we are using only 30-40 per cent of our lung capacity. By doing breathing exercises, the lung capacity will increase, opening various pockets in our lungs,” she said. It relaxes the body and leads to production of endorphins, known as stress busters, in our body.

Dr Pragya stated that COVID patients, whether in hospital or home isolation, should not be left alone. “Patients should communicate with their loved ones often through phones. This will cheer them up and lead to a faster recover. Leaving them alone may make things worse,” she said. She explained that if the mental health of the patient is well, then she/he can recover from the virus easily.

Clinical Psychologist at the District Mental Health Programme (DMHP) Dr Bhavani said that if one is mentally strong and stable, then it is easy to recover from COVID-19 with proper medication, diet and rest. Eating good nutritious food and drinking liquid foods, such as juices and soups, may lead to a faster recovery from Covid.

Despite the looming physical weakness, patients should try to involve themselves in an alternative activity. “One can pick up learning a new skill or language and read books. By doing so, one keeps his/her body and mind alert and thinks less about the cons of COVID-19,” she said. “Even if a patient comes across a negative news, he/she should not generalise it and apply it to themselves,” she said adding “the less we think, the better.”

Bhavani said the patient ought to devise their self-coping strategies such as reading, writing, painting, watching movies and documentaries and listening to music. “Starting the day with a bit of physical activity and anything else that soothes the mind can make a lot of difference and plays a huge role in the road to recovery,” she said. Bhavani is available for taking counselling sessions over the phone from 2 pm to 4 pm. She can be reached at 9030920602.

Fear more dangerous than virus, says expert

“It is not easy, but don’t fear the virus. Our bodies are strong, if we believe in ourselves, then we can overcome the virus easily,” Dr Bhavani said. “Fear and negative emotions are more dangerous than the virus, she informed. Bhavani said that the patient ought to devise their self-coping strategies such as reading, writing, painting, watching movies and documentaries and listening to music.