STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

ENC, VSP vow to augment oxygen supply in Andhra Pradesh

AP plans to get more O2 from Centre to meet its demand fully, says Principal Health Secretary

Published: 09th May 2021 09:56 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2021 09:56 AM   |  A+A-

A worker inspects oxygen cylinders at a facility in Bengaluru before they are sent to hospitals. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

Representational Image. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA:   The State government has roped in the Eastern Naval Command (ENC) and Rashtriya Ispat Nigam Limited (RINL), the corporate entity of Visakhapatnam Steel Plant (VSP), to strengthen oxygen supply network.As per the directive of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, Principal Secretary (Transport) MT Krishna Babu on Saturday held talks with the ENC and RINL officials to overcome the shortage of oxygen. 

A stampede like situation prevails at
several vaccination centres in Tirupati on
Saturday | Madhav K

The Indian Navy has agreed to transport 25 cryogenic tankers of liquid oxygen from Singapore, Thailand and Malaysia to Andhra Pradesh. Disclosing this to mediapersons, Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal said now with Navy chipping in, the oxygen supply chain to hospitals will be further strengthened. 

“Our efforts to get more oxygen allocated to AP have yielded results as the Centre has increased oxygen allocation to the State to 590 MT. However, the allocation is not adequate to meet the oxygen requirements of the State fully. Hence, we are continuing our efforts get more oxygen from the Centre. At the same time, we have urged the Centre to allocate oxygen from the plants near AP like Bellary in Karnataka and Chennai in Tamil Nadu, to the State as it ensures speedy transportation of the elixir of life,” he said. 

The Principal Secretary said 491 MT of oxygen was supplied to government and private hospitals in the last 24 hours. The government has also urged Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) to allocate 90-100 MT of oxygen that it has at Satish Dhawan Space Centre in Sriharikota to AP. “If ISRO allocates it, the oxygen needs of Nellore district will be met to some extent,” he said.

ENC agrees to rectify tech glitches in oxygen plants

Singhal said Krishna Babu held discussions with Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC-in-C) of Eastern Naval Command and CMD of VSP on supply and storage of oxygen and maintenance of plants in the State. The ENC has agreed to take the responsibility of fixing  leakages in oxygen plants and rectify other technical glitches. 

Four special teams have been constituted and each team will oversee maintenance of oxygen plants in three to four districts. Arrangements are made to airlift these teams to the location of plants if necessary. The Navy has also agreed to provide special vehicles for transportation of liquid medical oxygen containers for regular use and supply oxygen concentrators, D-type oxygen cylinders and other medical equipment required for Covid treatment.

Further, the ENC will allot 10 oxygen beds and 60 general beds in INS Kalinga Hospital for Covid patients. It has also come forward to develop infrastructure for a 150-bed temporary Covid hospital at Kancharapalem in Vizag. 

On the other hand, the VSP informed the government that only 100 MT of oxygen is being  produced in two units with a capacity of 850 MT. Efforts are being made to get the plants operational to their installed capacity within a few months. A special committee of contracting agencies will study the plant situation within a week. Though it may not be of immediate help, the future oxygen needs will be taken care of if the plants function at their installed capacity. The Naval Dockyard has agreed to extend support to the contacting agency in this regard, Singhal said.

The VSP has also come forward to set up a 50-bed hospital with oxygen facility for Covid treatment at Gurajada Kalakshetram in Vizag. The VSP CMD has said 150 additional beds will be arranged in the hospital by May 15. About 250 beds will be available by May 30 and 600 beds by June. The district administration has been asked to deploy required doctors and medical staff to run the hospital. The ENC and VSP thanked the government for providing 4,000 doses of vaccine to their staff.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
vaccine shortage coronavirus Jagan Mohan Reddy Andhra Pradesh oxygen shortage
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp