Man says no to last rites of father died of illness

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In yet another pathetic incident due to COVID stigma, a man allegedly refused to perform the last rites of his father, who died of recurring illness on Friday. The incident happened in Chinnatadinada Yuvaram village of Akividu mandal, Krishna district, where the son, Kalidindi Venkateswara Rao (41), refused to give his father a dignified farewell.

With no option left, relatives along with village heads performed the final rites of the deceased, Kalidindi Rambabu (63), on Saturday. On Friday morning, Rambabu, who was suffering from heart-related ailments, fell unconscious. Worried family members took him to a nearby health care centre, where the doctors declared him dead.

Later, Rambabu’s son reportedly refused to attend the funeral fearing COVID-19 and urged the village sarpanch to complete the rituals on his behalf. “Though we tried to explain to Rambabu’s son that Rambabu died of illness, he did not pay heed to us. With no option left, village Sarpanch and village secretariat staff performed the last rites to Rambabu,” said the villagers. The villagers appreciated the village secretariat staff for their humanitarian act at a time when even relatives were scared of touching the body due to Covid-19 fear.