Centre permits Andhra Pradesh to cover all 45+ first 

State to use 3.5 lakh doses of Covishield and 1.42 lakh doses of Covaxin procured by it for the purpose

Published: 10th May 2021 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th May 2021 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

People wait in a queue at a vaccination centre in Tirupati on Sunday | Madhav K

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Centre has finally agreed to the request of the Andhra Pradesh government to complete vaccination of people aged above 45 before taking up inoculation of 18 plus category. A  communication to this effect was received from the Centre on Sunday. Disclosing this to mediapersons during daily briefing on Covid updates in the State, Principal Secretary (Health) Anil Kumar Singhal said when the Centre asked the States to procure vaccine from the manufacturers and use it to vaccinate people in the age group of 18-45, the AP government had requested it to permit it to first complete the 45+ age group before taking up vaccination of 18+ category.

However, the Centre did not permit the State to do so initially. The issue was discussed at length in the State Cabinet meeting held in the first week of May. The Cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, resolved that vaccines allocated by the Centre and vaccines procured by the State on its own will be first used for vaccinating the 45+ age group. There is an estimated 1.3 crore population in the State aged above 45 years. 

“We communicated the Cabinet’s decision to complete the vaccination of 45+ age group first and requested modifications in CoWIN application accordingly. I spoke to the Secretary, Ministry of Health. Today, we received a communication giving permission to the State to go ahead with its plan. However, they said it would take two days to complete the modifications in CoWIN application,” Singhal explained. 

According to Singhal, the State has procured 3.5 lakh doses of Covishield from Serum Institute of India and 1.42 lakh doses of Covaxin from Bharat Biotech. The doses will be used for vaccination of 45+ once the CoWIN application is modified. The Principal Secretary said the government which is determined to vaccinate the entire population, is going in a systematic manner to achieve the target. 

As those who got  the first dose should take the second dose before the stipulated time, it is imperative that they should be vaccinated. “Hence, we have prioritised the second jab. The first jab has been halted temporarily.  We request the people to be patient and wait for their turn as the government is doing it all to get as many vaccine doses as possible to vaccinate all,” he said. 

On Saturday evening in a video conference, all the district collectors were asked to streamline the second dose vaccination in view of reports of overcrowding at vaccination centres. “We have told them there should not be any crowds at vaccination centres. Physical distance should be maintained at any cost. Only those who are scheduled for the second jab, are allowed at vaccination centres. They have to be informed of the time and place of vaccination through SMS. Tents, seating and drinking water facilities should be made at vaccination centres before commencing vaccination for the day,” he said.

On the availability of oxygen in the State, Singhal said the supply has been streamlined. “Compared to 330 MT of oxygen supplied last week, the supply has been improving steadily. In the last 24 hours, 561 MT of liquid oxygen was lifted and distributed to government and private hospitals across the State. Oxygen allocation to the State has also been enhanced to 590 MT,” he said. 

Meanwhile, the government which had roped in both Navy and Visakhapatnam Steel Plant to strengthen oxygen supply network, now has the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) extending help in installation of 42 oxygen plants in the State. According Commissioner of Health Katamaneni Bhaskar, the NHAI is initially executing works at four sites -- Amalapuram in East Godavari (500 LPM), Madanapalle in Chittoor (500 LPM), Tadepalligudem in West Godavari (1,000 LPM) and Hindupur in Anantapur (1,000 LPM).  Vendors for 38 other sites have been finalised, but works will commence only after getting permission from the NHAI headquarters, he said. 

Admitting that availability of oxygen and ICU beds in major towns has become a problem with the increasing number of Covid cases, he said efforts are being made to accommodate more people and permit more hospitals to treat Covid cases. As of Sunday afternoon, 6,323 of the total 6,870 ICU beds in 637 hospitals were occupied. At places like Anantapur, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam and Guntur, there were no vacant ICU beds. Out of the total 23,259 oxygen beds, 22,265 were occupied. 

“One good thing is the number of patients opting for Covid Care Centres is increasing. A total of 15,100 people are currently being treated in Covid Care Centres. In Chittoor, 3,417 patients are being treated at 10 centres. As many as 2,956 patients are getting treatment at five centres in Kurnool. In other districts also, the number of patients undergoing treatment in Covid Care Centres is steadily increasing,” he said. Singhal said Remdesivir stock position is also better in the State. In all, 24,861 doses are available in government hospitals and 13,461 doses in private hospitals. The number of calls to the 104 call centre is also increasing and since April 16, a total of 2,08,528 calls were attended, he added.

