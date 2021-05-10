Former Andhra Pradesh DGP B Prasada Rao passes away

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Dr B Prasada Rao, former DGP of the erstwhile Andhra Pradesh breathed his last in the USA in the early hours of Monday.

“He complained of chest pain and wanted to be taken to hospital. But by the time the ambulance reached the hospital, he was no more. We are deeply saddened and shocked with his untimely demise. May his soul rest in peace,” a source close to the family said.

He is survived by wife Sowmini, son Vikas,daughter in law Soumya and a grandson.

A post-graduate in Physics from IIT Madras, Prasada Rao joined the service in 1979 and was allotted the AP cadre. He has served as SP of Nizamabad, Karimnagar and Nalgonda districts and also as SP Vigilance cell, SP Intelligence and commandant of the Central Industrial Security Force at Visakhapatnam and Bhopal. He was also the DIG of Eluru and Kurnool ranges and the additional director of the Anti Corruption Bureau and DIG of the Security Wing of Intelligence.

He won the Indian Police Medal for meritorious service in 1997 and the President's Police Medal for distinguished service in 2006. Prasada Rao also served as the Commissioner of Hyderabad and Cyberabad police units.

After bifurcation, he was allotted Andhra Pradesh, where he served as Principal Secretary to Government. An expert in physics, he was awarded a PhD for his research on ‘Wave-Particle Duality of Light’ by Sri Krishnadevaraya University in 2014

After retirement, he continued his passion for Physics and worked as a visiting faculty of Andhra University, Visakhapatnam, JNTU, Kakinada and Hyderabad, Sri Krishnadevaraya University to teach the subject.

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has mourned the death of former united AP State DGP Dr B Prasada Rao and conveyed his condolences to his bereaved family.