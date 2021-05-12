STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Cops offer treatment to Covid-hit ultras

The Intelligence department reportedly observed that the virus first hit the Bastar division of Chhattisgarh and later spread to other areas in April.

police cap

Image for representation

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Following the Intelligence reports that several Maoist leaders and the cadre associated with different area committees, who are taking shelter in Andhra Pradesh, Andhra-Odisha Border (AOB) and Chhattisgarh forest areas, are infected with Covid-19 and in search of medical assistance, the Andhra Pradesh police has urged them to surrender so that they can be admitted to hospitals for proper treatment.

The Intelligence department reportedly observed that the virus first hit the Bastar division of Chhattisgarh and later spread to other areas in April. It is also learned that more than five Maoists of various cadres succumbed to the virus as they could not obtain treatment on time and many are suffering from symptoms like high fever and cough and others.

“Senior Maoist leaders are likely among the dead and over 50 persons are said to have been infected by the virus, causing a fear among the cadre,” sources in the police department told TNIE.DGP Gautam Sawang instructed Vizag Range officials to spread the message appealing to Maoists to surrender and get better medical treatment. 

East Godavari SP Adnan Nayeem confirmed that the Maoists of several cadres associated with the Bhadradri Kothagudem-East Godavari Divisional Committee (BK-EG DVC), Kunta Area Committee and Galikonda Dalam have been infected with Covid-19 and most of them are battling for life.

He further said the State government has promised treatment to the Maoists. “Treatment will be provided if the Maoists approach police on their own or with the help of any local mediators and sources. Their lives can be saved if they turn up for treatment immediately,” said the SP Nayeem.

For the past three weeks, police reportedly noticed the movement of Maoists Jalumuri Srinu alias Rhino, Aruna, Kakoori Pandanna alias Jagan, Lalitha, Korra Raju and the Kunta Area Committee members Unga, Maasa and Mangudu, Sabari Dirada, Devi and Nande alias Suseela in the border area reportedly seeking medical assistance.

“We received inputs from mediators and sources that several Maoists are suffering from the virus and running short of basic medicines. We are ready to help them,” said Chintapalli DSP Vidya Sagar Naidu.
Vidya Sagar said Maoists reportedly held meetings in April and a large number of cadres attended the meeting, which turned into a super-spreader. 

“Maoists have no access to basic medicines and vaccines. We are suspecting that meetings are the reason behind the  spread of the infection,” he said. 

