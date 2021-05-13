STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Nine more hospitals caught fleecing patients

Vigilance DG says criminal cases booked against 37 hospitals so far for overcharging patients, misusing Remdesivir

Published: 13th May 2021 09:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th May 2021 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Director general (Vigilance and Enforcement) KV Rajendranath Reddy has said raids were conducted on 15 hospitals across the state to check whether they were following the government guidelines with respect to Covid-19 treatment, and criminal cases were booked against nine of them for violations.

In a press statement on Wednesday, Rajendranath Reddy said flying squads, comprising officials from Vigilance, Drugs Control and Health departments, raided these hospitals on Tuesday and Wednesday.During the raids, the officials found that the erring hospitals were indulging in irregularities such as overcharging patients, not offering treatment under Aarogyasri, selling Remdesivir in black market, and admitting Covid-19 patients sans approval from the government. 

He said criminal cases under various sections of the Indian Penal Code, Drugs and Cosmetics Act, and Disaster Management Act had been filed against 37 private hospitals in the state so far for flouting the rules. In Vijayawada, Sri Ram Hospitals was found to be admitting Covid patients without official permission, and forcing them to buy Remdesivir. 

In another case, a doctor was booked for running a Covid Care Centre without permission under the sections 188, 420 and 269 of IPC and section 51 (B) of the Disaster Management Act.In Visakhapatnam, SR Hospital, Anil Neerukonda Bhimili Hospital and Ramya Hospital were booked for misappropriation of Remdesivir vials, collecting excess treatment charges, and providing Covid treatment illegally under the sections 188, 420 and 269 of IPC and section 51 (B) of the Disaster Management Act.

Similarly, Viswas Hospital in Guntur, Chaitra Hospital in Eluru, Prasad Hospital in Piler of Chittoor district and Aasha Hospital in Anantapur were found to be charging more than the prescribed rates for Covid treatment.

The director general (vigilance) further informed that the offending hospitals were penalised by the health department as a warning, and reiterated that the Vigilance would not hesitate to arrest the administrations if they were caught committing the offense for the second time. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Vigilance and Enforcement
India Matters
A health worker administers vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center in Chennai. (Photo | Debadatta Mallick, EPS)
Panel suggests increasing gap to 12-16 weeks between two doses of Covishield
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
DCGI approves phase two, three clinical trials of Covaxin on kids aged above two
Nurses of a Covid hospital offer prayer to mark International Nurses Day, which commemorates the birthday of Florence Nightingale, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Why India doesn't need a nationwide lockdown now
For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)
Districts with over 10% positivity rate should remain under lockdown: ICMR

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A man receives a vaccine for COVID-19 in his wheelchair at a drive-in vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Over 84% vaccine doses sent abroad due to commercial, licensing liabilities: BJP
World Health Organization (Photo | AFP)
Indian COVID variant matter of severe global concern: World Health Organization
Gallery
WHAT IS IRON DOME?: Israel’s Iron Dome is an air defence system developed by the Israeli firms Rafael Advanced Defense Systems and Israel Aerospace Industries, with financial and technical support from the United States. (Photo | AP)
Iron Dome defence system explained: Why Hamas rockets fail to hit targets in Israel?
Policewomen attempting to stop a lockdown violator at Amravati in Maharashtra on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)
Captured: Cowdung against Covid, liquor before lockdown
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp