Two red logs seized, three arrested in Andhra Pradesh

TIRUPATI: Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force team arrested three accused involved in illegal transportation of logs from the forest area.
The accused have been identified as KV Karthik, 30, from Karrakaluva under Renigunta mandal, M Sasi Kumar, 28, from Papanaidupeta in Yerpedu mandal and Challa Balaji, 22, from Gudimallam in Chittoor district. DSP VV Giridhar said a team conducted vehicular checkings at Anajaneypuram check-post on Renigunta-Kodur route on Saturday.
“The team tried to intercept two cars at the check-post. But the accused tried to flee before reaching the checkpost leaving behind their vehicles. Another, who was riding a motorcycle, also tried to escape. The team managed to give chase and took the three accused into custody.