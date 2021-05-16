Two red logs seized, three arrested in Andhra Pradesh

By Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Red Sanders Anti-Smuggling Task Force team arrested three accused involved in illegal transportation of logs from the forest area.

​The accused have been identified as KV Karthik, 30, from Karrakaluva under Renigunta mandal, M Sasi Kumar, 28, from Papanaidupeta in Yerpedu mandal and Challa Balaji, 22, from Gudimallam in Chittoor district. DSP VV Giridhar said a team conducted vehicular checkings at Anajaneypuram check-post on Renigunta-Kodur route on Saturday.

“The team tried to intercept two cars at the check-post. But the accused tried to flee before reaching the checkpost leaving behind their vehicles. Another, who was riding a motorcycle, also tried to escape. The team managed to give chase and took the three accused into custody.