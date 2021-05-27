STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Andhra Pradesh: Brace for heat wave in next 3-4 days after Cyclone Yaas

While some parts of north coastal Andhra experienced cool weather and gusty winds under the cyclone impact, other parts, including Visakhapatnam, saw their mercury levels soaring.

A fish seller tries to find comfort under the shade of an umbrella as day temperatures in Vizag city crosses 41 degree Celsius on Wednesday. (Photo | G Satyanarayana, EPS)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Though the coastal areas in the state escaped the wrath of Yaas, several districts are set to reel under heatwaves for the next couple of days.

While some parts of north coastal Andhra experienced cool weather and gusty winds under the cyclone impact, other parts, including Visakhapatnam, saw their mercury levels soaring. According to the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD), the day temperatures have gone up due to dry and hot winds blowing from north and north-westerly directions. “Besides the dry and hot winds, the moisture in the air has come down after the cyclone passed,’’ an official explained.

In Visakhapatnam district, 42 degree Celsius, the highest day temperature this summer, was recorded in Anandapuram. Padmanabham, Gajuwaka, Pedagantyada and Beemunipatnam recorded 41.7 degree Celsius, Visakhapatnam urban 41.3 degree Celsius, Visakhapatnam rural 41 degree Celsius, Kothavalsa 42.3 degree Celsius, Denkada 42.1 degree Celsius, Bhogapuram 41.7 degree Celsius, and Kalingapatnam 39.5 degree Celsius. According to weather officials, the temperatures are likely to increase by two to three degrees further in the coming days. In the State, the highest of 42.6 degree Celsius was recorded at Rentachintala and Ravulapalem while Rajamahendravaram recorded 42.4 degree Celsius.

Even some places in Vizianagaram district, which was expected to face the fury of Yaas, recorded temperatures between 40 and 42.3 degree Celsius with Kothavalasa recording the highest. Srikakulam, Ranasthalam, Ponduru and Etcherla recorded above 40 degree Celsius. Meanwhile, the AP State Disaster Management Authority predicted heat wave for the next four days and also temperatures touching 45 - 46 degree Celsius in some parts of the state on Thursday.

Severe heat wave is likely in some parts of East Godavari and Vizianagaram districts while heat wave warning was issued for several mandals in West Godavari and Krishna districts. Some parts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, Visakhapatnam, East and West Godavari, and Krishna are likely to record temperatures between 45 and 46 degree Celsius, the SDMA said.

On Friday, some parts of Srikakulam, Vizianagaram, East and West Godavari are likely to witness temperatures of 45-46 degree Celsius. Temperatures would remain around 39-41 degree Celsius in Rayalaseema.

